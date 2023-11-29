Camelot Secure Wins CSO50 Award with Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Compliance eDiscovery Tool
COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Camelot Secure (Camelot), a revolutionary new cybersecurity company, today announced the company has been named a winner of a 2023 CSO50 Award from Foundry’s CSO for its Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) compliance eDiscovery Tool. Camelot’s innovation achieved the distinction due to its ability to significantly reduce the cost and complexity associated with CMMC compliance by focusing on targeted identification and organization of sensitive data.
Camelot’s CEO Stanford Oliver, Chief Revenue Officer Sherri Thomas, and VP of Product Development Jacob Birmingham accepted the CSO50 Award
The CSO50 Awards recognizes 50 organizations for security projects and initiatives demonstrating outstanding business value and thought leadership. The CSO50 Awards are scored according to a uniform set of criteria by a panel of judges that includes security leaders, industry experts, and academics. Camelot’s CEO Stanford Oliver, Chief Revenue Officer Sherri Thomas, and VP of Product Development Jacob Birmingham accepted the CSO50 Conference + Awards award held October 2-4 at the We-Ko-Pa Resort & Casino in Fort McDowell, AZ.
“It is a privilege for us to honor the outstanding accomplishments of the winners at the CSO50 conference and to bring together the information security community for great learning, networking, and problem-solving,” said Stephen Corrick, SVP, Events, IDG, Inc. "The powerful expertise and experience of our winners and partners make this a can’t-miss opportunity for everyone in the field.”
The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has established the CMMC as a requirement for government contracts; organizations must prioritize securing their information on Defense Industrial Base (DIB) systems. With Camelot's four-phase process, organizations can achieve CMMC compliance in as little as four to six weeks.
“Camelot is honored to receive a prestigious 2023 CSO50 Award from Foundry’s CSO for our groundbreaking Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) compliance solution,” Oliver said. “This recognition underscores our commitment to providing practical solutions for organizations that need to secure their information on DIB systems and Camelot’s dedication to delivering exceptional value in the cybersecurity realm.”
Camelot’s award-winning CMMC solution is currently available. For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/47wr4xf.
About Camelot Secure
Camelot Secure (Camelot) is a leading cybersecurity company that takes a revolutionary approach to protecting digital assets. Unlike traditional cybersecurity solutions that rely on reactive measures, Camelot operates from a threat perspective, proactively identifying and mitigating threats before they can cause damage. In addition, the company leverages a world-class workforce of the military, intelligence community, and private sector experts to protect our customers' data and systems, their components, and common cyber-attack surfaces. The company uses the most advanced solutions to address cybersecurity challenges, including proactive, persistent automated Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Hunt tools and offensive attack surface monitoring technologies. Through these services, Camelot enables its customers to be more proactive and predictive in their approach to cybersecurity, delivering exceptional value and empowering businesses to protect their digital assets like never before.
Learn more at camelotsecure.com.
Betsey Rogers
Bridgeview Marketing
betsey@bridgeviewmarketing.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn