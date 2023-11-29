Wine Country Network Announces 2023 Tequila Mezcal Challenge Awards
Wine Country Network, Inc., publishers of Wine Country International® Magazine, announced winners of the 2023 Tequila Mezcal Challenge.
When we launched the Tequila Mezcal Challenge, we aimed to raise the bar. We created the first professional competition dedicated to over 60 categories of tequila, mezcal, and agave spirits.”BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fifth Annual Competition Recognizes Excellence in Agave Spirits Category.
— Christopher J Davies, Co-Founder
Wine Country Network, Inc., publishers of Wine Country International® Magazine and a global leader in producing professional beverage competitions, has announced the winners of the 2023 Tequila Mezcal Challenge.
This year’s “Best of Show” winners were selected from the highest-scored products and retested by the judging committee:
“BEST OF SHOW” 2023 WINNERS:
•Dona Loca Tobala Mezcal Ancestral - 1st Place
•Gran Coramino Anejo - 2nd Place
•Cierto Tequila Private Collection Blanco - 3rd Place
Christopher J. Davies, CEO and competition director, commented, “When we launched the Tequila Mezcal Challenge, we aimed to raise the bar for these rapidly evolving spirits, with many new brands launching almost weekly. Our competition committee has created the first professional spirits competition dedicated to over 60 categories of tequila, mezcal, and agave spirits.”
The Tequila Mezcal Challenge welcomes entries from artisanal producers (5,000 bottles or less) and commercial bottlers. The judging team comprises some of the world’s most seasoned tequila and mezcal experts. They understand and respect the work that goes into the entire production process.
Packaging and design are critical components of sales and marketing in the beverage industry. The contest also conducts a packaging and design competition, juried by art directors and marketing mavens who will judge how your product design stands out in this crowded category.
2023 Package Design Contest Winners:
• Casa Obsidiana - “Best of Show” Bottle Series Design
• Emyla Tequila Anejo-Single Bottle Design - Gold Medal
• Un Momento-Bottle Series-Silver Medal
For additional information and the complete list of winners, visit TEQMEZCHALLENGE.COM.
About The Competition Organizers:
Wine Country Network, Inc. was founded in 2002 as the publisher of Wine Country International® magazine, an artistic, photographic-centric publication showcasing wine, spirits, and cuisine worldwide. The company has grown to become a global leader in producing these world-famous beverage competitions:
•Denver International Spirits Competition
•Denver International Wine Competition
•Drink Pink International Rosé Wine Competition
•North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition
•Canned Challenge
•Tequila Mezcal Challenge
•Global Whisky Challenge
