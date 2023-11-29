Benefit Advisors Network Partners with MASA Medical Transport Solutions to Offer Transportation Benefits to Members
MASA will provide BAN member firms with a new offering that covers ambulance rides
The services MASA provides are often overlooked, so for our members to now be able to offer this service to their employer clients, we think it will really help set them apart.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benefit Advisors Network (BAN), an international network of progressive and visionary employee benefit brokers and consulting firms from across the United States and Canada – has partnered with MASA Medical Transport Solutions, the leading transportation benefit solution.
— Perry Braun, President & CEO, BAN
As a partner, MASA will provide BAN member firms with a new offering that covers the financial gaps related to medical transportation, namely ambulance rides.
“The services MASA provides are often overlooked, yet 86% of all ground ambulance rides could result in an out-of-network bill for the privately insured, according to Consumer Reports,” says Perry Braun, President & CEO of the Benefit Advisors Network. “It will really help set our members apart that they now can go to their employer clients and offer this service. For this reason, we are thrilled to partner with the MASA team.”
Consumers often receive bills due to an out-of-network ambulance, a transport deemed not medically necessary, an unmet health insurance deductible, or other factors. MASA works to ensure members incur no out-of-pocket costs, including out-of-network charges, healthcare plan co-pays, and other costs.
"Employees are facing higher out-of-pocket costs each year, including deductibles and balance billing during medical emergencies. They are looking to their employers to mitigate financial risks and offer meaningful supplemental benefits to ease their concerns. We believe medical transportation coverage is part of a well-rounded employee benefits program,” says Mark Miranda, Vice President of Group Sales at MASA Transport Solutions. “We are excited to partner with BAN to support their member firms as they seek to provide employer clients with holistic benefit offerings.”
About Benefit Advisors Network
Founded in 2002, BAN is an exclusive, premier, international network of independent, employee benefit brokerage and consulting companies. BAN delivers industry leading tools, technology, and expertise to member firms so that they can deliver optimum results to their employee benefit customers. BAN intentionally limits membership because of the highly collaborative interactions. For more information, visit: www.benefitadvisorsnetwork.com or follow them on LinkedIn.
About MASA Medical Transport Solutions
MASA MTS is the leading Emergency Transportation coverage provider for out-of-pocket costs associated with emergency medical transport. MASA’s coverage area includes the continental United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Canada. For more information, visit www.masamts.com.
Jessica Tiller
Pugh & Tiller PR
jtiller@pughandtillerpr.com
