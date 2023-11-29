Camelot Secure Announces Award-Winning CMMC Compliance Readiness Process
EINPresswire.com/ -- Camelot Secure (Camelot), a revolutionary new cybersecurity company, today announced its Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) process. The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has established CMMC as a requirement for government contracts; organizations must prioritize securing their information on Defense Industrial Base (DIB) systems. Camelot's comprehensive readiness process brings expediency and thoroughness to achieving CMMC compliance.
According to John Sherman, the U.S. Department of Defense Chief Information Officer, “The Defense Industrial Base (DIB) is the target of more frequent and complex cyberattacks. To protect American ingenuity and national security information, the DoD developed the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program to reinforce the importance of DIB cybersecurity for safeguarding the information that supports and enables our warfighters.”
Camelot provides recommendations to achieve CMMC certification in four to six weeks. Camelot's experienced cybersecurity professionals guide clients through each step so their company meets the required standards for protecting sensitive information. Camelot’s CMMC process includes the following:
1: Data Collection and Analysis
-Deploy CMMC E-Discovery tool to gather essential data.
-Perform comprehensive data collection.
-Deliver results and initial insights.
2: Refine Scope
-Review data and results from the information collected with the client.
-Gather any additional information and documentation.
-Identify proper personnel for conducting and interviewing for CMMC review.
3: Readiness Assessment
-Conduct a gap analysis to identify areas for improvement.
-Review documentation and government configurations.
4: Reporting
-Provide a Plan of Action & Milestones (POA&Ms).
-Offer recommendations for technical solutions.
-Ensure a smooth closeout of the compliance process.
5: Technology Review and Recommendations
-Execute the improvement plan.
-Establish all recommendations.
Camelot’s CMMC eDiscovery Tool has been named a winner of a 2023 CSO50 Award from Foundry’s CSO. Camelot’s innovation achieved the distinction due to its ability to significantly reduce the cost and complexity associated with CMMC compliance by focusing on the targeted identification and organization of sensitive data.
"At Camelot, we are committed to guiding organizations through the complex landscape of CMMC requirements. Our expertise and comprehensive approach make achieving and maintaining compliance efficient so organizations can continue contracting with the U.S. government," said Stanford Oliver, CEO of Camelot.
For more information on Camelot’s CMMC process, please visit https://bit.ly/47wr4xf.
About Camelot Secure
Camelot Secure (Camelot) is a leading cybersecurity company that takes a revolutionary approach to protecting digital assets. Unlike traditional cybersecurity solutions that rely on reactive measures, Camelot operates from a threat perspective, proactively identifying and mitigating threats before they can cause damage. In addition, the company leverages a world-class workforce of the military, intelligence community, and private sector experts to protect our customers' data and systems, their components, and common cyber-attack surfaces. The company uses the most advanced solutions to address cybersecurity challenges, including proactive, persistent automated Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Hunt tools and offensive attack surface monitoring technologies. Through these services, Camelot enables its customers to be more proactive and predictive in their approach to cybersecurity, delivering exceptional value and empowering businesses to protect their digital assets like never before.
Learn more at camelotsecure.com.
Betsey Rogers
According to John Sherman, the U.S. Department of Defense Chief Information Officer, “The Defense Industrial Base (DIB) is the target of more frequent and complex cyberattacks. To protect American ingenuity and national security information, the DoD developed the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program to reinforce the importance of DIB cybersecurity for safeguarding the information that supports and enables our warfighters.”
Camelot provides recommendations to achieve CMMC certification in four to six weeks. Camelot's experienced cybersecurity professionals guide clients through each step so their company meets the required standards for protecting sensitive information. Camelot’s CMMC process includes the following:
1: Data Collection and Analysis
-Deploy CMMC E-Discovery tool to gather essential data.
-Perform comprehensive data collection.
-Deliver results and initial insights.
2: Refine Scope
-Review data and results from the information collected with the client.
-Gather any additional information and documentation.
-Identify proper personnel for conducting and interviewing for CMMC review.
3: Readiness Assessment
-Conduct a gap analysis to identify areas for improvement.
-Review documentation and government configurations.
4: Reporting
-Provide a Plan of Action & Milestones (POA&Ms).
-Offer recommendations for technical solutions.
-Ensure a smooth closeout of the compliance process.
5: Technology Review and Recommendations
-Execute the improvement plan.
-Establish all recommendations.
Camelot’s CMMC eDiscovery Tool has been named a winner of a 2023 CSO50 Award from Foundry’s CSO. Camelot’s innovation achieved the distinction due to its ability to significantly reduce the cost and complexity associated with CMMC compliance by focusing on the targeted identification and organization of sensitive data.
"At Camelot, we are committed to guiding organizations through the complex landscape of CMMC requirements. Our expertise and comprehensive approach make achieving and maintaining compliance efficient so organizations can continue contracting with the U.S. government," said Stanford Oliver, CEO of Camelot.
For more information on Camelot’s CMMC process, please visit https://bit.ly/47wr4xf.
About Camelot Secure
Camelot Secure (Camelot) is a leading cybersecurity company that takes a revolutionary approach to protecting digital assets. Unlike traditional cybersecurity solutions that rely on reactive measures, Camelot operates from a threat perspective, proactively identifying and mitigating threats before they can cause damage. In addition, the company leverages a world-class workforce of the military, intelligence community, and private sector experts to protect our customers' data and systems, their components, and common cyber-attack surfaces. The company uses the most advanced solutions to address cybersecurity challenges, including proactive, persistent automated Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Hunt tools and offensive attack surface monitoring technologies. Through these services, Camelot enables its customers to be more proactive and predictive in their approach to cybersecurity, delivering exceptional value and empowering businesses to protect their digital assets like never before.
Learn more at camelotsecure.com.
Betsey Rogers
Bridgeview Marketing
betsey@bridgeviewmarketing.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn