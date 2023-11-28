Carlisle Cathedral to welcome dogs

Carlisle open to dogs.

Carlisle Cathedral is the latest cathedral to announce that visitors will be able to bring their well-behaved dogs into the building from Saturday 25th November.

“Bring your dog” says Carlisle Cathedral

Guide, therapy, and assistance dogs are already welcome at Carlisle Cathedral for those visiting or attending services – and dogs have always been allowed in the grounds – but this new initiative will enable all visitors to bring their dog, on a short lead, into the Cathedral itself.

The Dean and Chapter hope this new policy will make Carlisle Cathedral even more accessible and welcoming to visitors.

The Dean of Carlisle, the Very Revd Jonathan Brewster, said:

“Increasingly cathedrals are becoming more dog-friendly, and as the Cathedral for Cumbria and the Lake District, we wish to welcome all! We understand that dogs are part of the family too, so please feel free to bring them along on your day out exploring Carlisle.”

The Cathedral asks that visitors bring well-behaved dogs (one dog per adult), always keep them on a short lead, be considerate of other visitors and clean up after any accidents. Dogs are not permitted at services, on tours that go above ground level, in the Treasury or inside the Cathedral Café.

Dogs are welcome in the grounds and the Café’s outside seating area in the Cloisters.

A water bowl is provided opposite the main door of the Cathedral.

Visitors are encouraged to join in the conversation by posting their photos using the hashtag #DogsInCathedrals.

Carlisle is the 16th cathedral out of 42 to allow well-behaved dogs on a short lead into the cathedrals including Chester, Chichester, Canterbury, Ely, Durham, Lincoln, and Wells.

Wells Cathedral won silver for best dog-friendly café in awards last year.

All our cathedrals welcome assistance dogs