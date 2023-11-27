Juvenile Diversion Program to Offer ‘Loving Solutions’ Class Series Beginning January 23rd

This is a press release from the Arcata Police Department:

Loving Solutions course flyer, courtesy of APD’s Juvenile Diversion Program.

Arcata Police Department’s (APD) Juvenile Diversion Program is pleased to announce that registration for the next Loving Solutions course session is open for enrollment.

The Juvenile Diversion Program provides services to at-risk students and their families with help from Juvenile Diversion Counselors who directly serve inside Northern Humboldt County Schools.

The Loving Solutions course sessions are parent-training classes designed for primary caregivers who want help improving their child’s school attendance and performance. The program teaches intervention and prevention techniques to help improve communication and healthy routines that increase success with strong-willed children, and it puts caregivers in contact with local resources that offer additional family support.

Loving Solutions classes will take place once a week for a 10-week period from Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024 to Tuesday, April 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Arcata Elementary School located at 2400 Baldwin St. in Arcata. A $40 materials fee is required, but fee waivers are always available to those in need.

Dinner and a free youth recreational program will be provided at no cost to parents and caregivers while they attend the course. To register, visit parentproject.com or call (707) 825-2535.

APD’s Juvenile Diversion Program, in partnership with Arcata Elementary School, has been made possible thanks to Title II funding. For more information about the Juvenile Diversion program, or to inquire about Loving Solutions or Parent Project courses, please call (707) 825-2535.