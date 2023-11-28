St. Joseph Hospital to Host Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

Press release from Providence:

Santa, Providence caregivers on hand to ring in the season

St. Joseph Hospital Eureka will kick off the holiday season with our annual tree lighting ceremony on November 29. The public is invited to attend and enjoy holiday music from Eureka High School’s vocal group, Limited Edition, and meet Santa as he arrives to light our majestic tree and greet Humboldt children with his holiday magic.

When: Wednesday, November 29, 5:30pm – 7:30pm

Where: Main entrance at St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka, 2700 Dolbeer St. Eureka

What: Annual Christmas tree lighting event featuring holiday drinks and treats, and a special visit by Santa Claus!

