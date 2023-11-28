Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,618 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,819 in the last 365 days.

St. Joseph Hospital to Host Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

Press release from Providence:

anta, Providence caregivers on hand to ring in the season

Santa, Providence caregivers on hand to ring in the season

St. Joseph Hospital Eureka will kick off the holiday season with our annual tree lighting ceremony on November 29. The public is invited to attend and enjoy holiday music from Eureka High School’s vocal group, Limited Edition, and meet Santa as he arrives to light our majestic tree and greet Humboldt children with his holiday magic.

 

When: Wednesday, November 29, 5:30pm – 7:30pm

 

Where: Main entrance at St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka, 2700 Dolbeer St. Eureka

 

What: Annual Christmas tree lighting event featuring holiday drinks and treats, and a special visit by Santa Claus!

 

For media inquiries and to schedule interviews, please contact Christian Hill, Providence communication manager, at (707) 499-2928.

Facebooktwitterpinterestmail

You just read:

St. Joseph Hospital to Host Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more