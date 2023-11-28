Video Game Tournament Fundraiser for District 1 Supervisor Candidate

Press release from Gordon Clatworthy:

Get ready for an electrifying event this Friday, December 1st, at Sparky Fox Arcade in the Bayshore Mall, starting at 5 pm! Just one month since its grand opening, this vibrant business has caught our attention, and we’re seizing the opportunity to make a real impact.

In my dedication to reviving local businesses, I’ve decided to take a unique approach to fundraising. We need to connect with the community in unprecedented ways, encouraging not only voter registration but also fostering new and dynamic political engagement.

With nearly 1 in 5 Humboldt County residents living below the poverty line and others struggling to make ends meet, I envisioned an initiative that is both cost-effective and entertaining. That’s why I’m thrilled to invite you to our Video Game Tournament Fundraiser at the Bayshore Mall! For just $25.00, you can participate in this exciting event that is open to the public.

Expect an evening filled with gaming excitement, delicious food, and refreshing drinks. Let’s come together, have a blast, and make a difference in our community! See you this Friday at the Bayshore Mall!