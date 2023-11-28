Submit Release
Video Game Tournament Fundraiser for District 1 Supervisor Candidate

Get ready for an electrifying event this Friday, December 1st, at Sparky Fox Arcade in the Bayshore Mall, starting at 5 pm! Just one month since its grand opening, this vibrant business has caught our attention, and we’re seizing the opportunity to make a real impact.

In my dedication to reviving local businesses, I’ve decided to take a unique approach to fundraising. We need to connect with the community in unprecedented ways, encouraging not only voter registration but also fostering new and dynamic political engagement.

video game tournament flyerWith nearly 1 in 5 Humboldt County residents living below the poverty line and others struggling to make ends meet, I envisioned an initiative that is both cost-effective and entertaining. That’s why I’m thrilled to invite you to our Video Game Tournament Fundraiser at the Bayshore Mall! For just $25.00, you can participate in this exciting event that is open to the public.

Expect an evening filled with gaming excitement, delicious food, and refreshing drinks. Let’s come together, have a blast, and make a difference in our community! See you this Friday at the Bayshore Mall!

