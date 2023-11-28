Commercial Recreation Specialists Increases Recreation Solutions Expertise Across Wisconsin
CRS has always had a servanthood mentality on the team to help our clients achieve their goals. I think we’ve hit a homerun with the additions of Seth and Lydia to the state of Wisconsin.”VERONA, WI, USA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial Recreation Specialists (CRS), a leading provider of municipal-grade Splashpads, playgrounds and other recreation solutions, announces the expansion of its Wisconsin team. With two new Recreation Specialists, Lydia Filippelli and Seth Westberg, CPRP, AFO, ISA Certified Arborist, CRS aims to improve overall customer experience and meet the growing demand of its services with dedicated representatives in Northern, Southeastern, and Southwestern Wisconsin regions.
Lydia, located in Kenosha County, is equipped with a strong background in client correspondence. She prides herself on developing unique customer relationships so she can best cater to her client’s specific recreational needs. Although new to the Recreation Specialist role, Lydia previously served CRS as an inside sales representative. This prior training bears well-rounded industry knowledge, giving Lydia insight to a vast set of recreation solutions for both public and private sector markets.
Formerly immersed in the local municipal world as the Parks and Facilities Manager, Seth draws upon his passion and background in Forest Recreation and Urban Forestry to inspire a back-to-nature experience in every tailored project.
Seth’s robust experience in the Park and Recreation industry also includes several certifications such as CPRP, AFO, and ISA Certified Arborist. Hailing from the Green Bay, WI area, Seth is able to connect with local territories, truly understand their areas of improvement, and provide proven recreation solutions.
In addition, CRS expanded its support team with two new Sales Coordinators: Margaret Ryan and Cameron Hayko. Margaret and Cameron help improve the client experience through the design, solution, and proposal processes as well as bridge client communication for every step of each unique project.
Ryan Hartberg, CRS Vice President of Business Development, expressed his excitement, stating, "CRS has always been committed to having recreation experts with a servanthood mentality on the team in order to help our clients achieve their goals. I think we’ve hit a homerun with the additions of Seth and Lydia to the state of Wisconsin. We have the benefit of Brian Stracke’s almost 6 years of experience in the state, now complemented by the strategically located new Specialists. Adding Scenic Shelters, disc golf courses, athletic equipment, and concrete game tables to our offerings have also made it possible to create more density in the region,” states Hartberg. “We've witnessed remarkable growth, and with the recent expansion of our team, we've bolstered our presence to better serve our Wisconsin clients.”
For over 25 years, CRS has been serving customers throughout the United States and the Caribbean, with offices in Verona, Wisconsin, New Jersey, Minnesota, Iowa, and Nebraska. In addition to supplying high-quality municipal-grade recreation equipment, CRS offers comprehensive services, including design, planning, installation, and operations. By tailoring recreation solutions to each client's unique goals, CRS has built a strong reputation among municipalities, schools, YMCAs, athletic facilities, sports venues, amusement parks, family entertainment centers, campgrounds, resorts, summer camps, zoos, and other recreation venues. CRS is a proud sponsor of local Parks and Recreation associations and publications including IMPACT/WRPA, WI ASLA, WI League of Municipalities, WI Towns Association and more.
