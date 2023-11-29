ALZHEIMER’S—A CAMPUS REMEMBERS: GURNICK WALKS FOR THE CAUSE
An annual tradition, Gurnick Academy rallied for the cause this past Fall 2023. Faculty, staff, students, and family members from all six of the Academy’s campuses participated in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk.
An annual tradition, Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts' campuses rallied again for the cause this past Fall 2023. Faculty, staff, students, family members—and even pets from all six of the Academy's campuses participated in the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's,® contributing toward advancement in prevention, treatment, and a cure.
— Keana Jarvis, Van Nuys Campus director
This year was a bumper year with attendance and funds raised, from dough-for-dough bakesales for the cause to raffled gift baskets. Campuses got creative. Fundraising efforts included coin wars, jail and bail, hot dog sales, and more. As students gave, so did a local food truck at the Fresno Campus. The business donated 25 percent of its proceeds for the day. Students stood in solidarity at some campuses, writing their names on purple flowers as they donated.
It’s a cause for the mind, from the heart. Moreover, “The Alzheimer’s Walk is a journey of unforgettable love,” says Estela Rodriguez, Modesto Campus’s Student Services coordinator. She says what made their campus’s September 9 walk special was how their walk manager shared experiences of caring for a relative with the disease.
“This was our 6th year of participating in the annual walk, our best showing yet,” says Sacramento Campus’s Interim Campus Director, Gena Miller. “We had a large showing from our operations staff come out, contributing their time and energy to help make the event a success.”
San Mateo Campus Director Marc Feldman says, “Nearly 80 of our students, staff, and faculty stood shoulder to shoulder, a testament to our commitment to a world without Alzheimer’s.”
Echoing the sentiment, Catherine Ammenti, PTA Program Director, remarked, “The weather was beautiful, and the group had a great time catching up” while raising “awareness and much-needed funding to provide treatment for those affected by this terrible disease.” Their campus walk was on October 14.
Because it’s a recurring event, campuses have the opportunity to see what works and make their efforts more effective. “Each year, the walk continues to bring out the best in us and the very best in our communities,” says Mani Syrisack Le, Fresno Campus’s Student Services manager. “Walking together and raising awareness will bring us closer to finding a cure. Walk day reminded us that we are not alone in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.” Her campus held its walk on Saturday, October 21.
But more than just the right thing to do, “We know that it is our responsibility as human beings to serve with compassion and to support families affected by this disease,” says Keana Jarvis, Van Nuys Campus Director. According to reports, more than 6 million Americans of all ages have Alzheimer’s. Whereby an estimated 6.7 million Americans aged 65 and older are currently living with Alzheimer’s.1 The Van Nuys Walk was on Saturday, October 28.
“Alzheimer’s is a disease that may steal memories, but it can never erase the love and connection that lives in the hearts of those affected,” says Adeeba Aqmal, Concord Campus Student Services Coordinator. Concord’s walk took place on October 28.
Held in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.~
Gurnick Academy is a private academy offering quality allied health, imaging, and nursing programs operating six campuses in California with locations with remote learning options in multiple other states.
