Higgins Hotel in New Orleans Ready to Celebrate the Holidays
The “Papa Noel” Seasonal Promotion Was Developed for Guests to Enjoy the Holidays in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS – Experience the enchantment of the holiday season with the Higgins Hotel & Conference Center's exclusive "Papa Noel Room Rate" offer. The Higgins Hotel & Conference Center, The Official Hotel of The National WWII Museum and the epitome of luxury and elegance in the heart of New Orleans, allows guests to immerse in the festive spirit of New Orleans with a stay at the historic hotel from November 27, 2023, to January 5, 2024. This seasonal promotion allows guests to enjoy the holidays with a host of activities and amenities.
During this special time of year, New Orleans transforms into a winter wonderland with a vibrant atmosphere filled with concerts, strolling period-costumed characters, dazzling decorations, and special Réveillon menus. Explore the city's unique boutiques and stores, offering extraordinary Christmas shopping opportunities. Additionally, nearly 100 renowned restaurants will be serving up exquisite four-course "Réveillon Menus," while bars will craft special holiday libations known as "Réveillon Cocktails."
As part of the "Papa Noel Room Rate" offer, guests can enjoy the following:
• Comfortable overnight accommodation for two in a King or Queen-Queen room.
• In-room Community Coffee to start the morning right.
• Daily "Farmers Breakfast" in Café Normandie, ensuring you have the energy to explore the city.
• Overnight parking for one car.
Rates for this incredible package start from just $149 per night.
“Our 'Papa Noel Room Rate' package is designed to provide guests with a memorable and value-packed holiday experience in the heart of New Orleans,” said Higgins Hotel and Conference Center General Manager Daniel Rhodes. “With approximately $120 in 'value adds,' it's a substantial savings for those who seize this opportunity. We encourage guests to make their reservations early!”
Please be aware that certain dates are blacked out due to high demand and limited room availability, including December 7th, 8th, and 9th. Additional blackout dates may be added. Rates may vary depending on availability, with some nights experiencing higher demand. This rate is not permanent, so be sure to secure your booking early to take advantage of this fantastic offer.
To reserve this offer guests can visit the hotel's official website, contact the reservations department directly at (833) 357-1172 or book using the following booking link.
Named after Higgins Industries shipbuilder Andrew Higgins, The Higgins Hotel & Conference Center is located on The National WWII Museum’s campus in the heart of the New Orleans Arts and Warehouse District. The art deco-style property features 230 guest rooms, a second-floor conference center with more than 18,000 square feet of meeting space, a full-service restaurant, rooftop bar and concierge lounge for special guests. In addition to offering visitors convenient accommodations, the development also helps further the institution’s educational and research resources for students and scholars alike. Opening in November 2019, The Higgins Hotel & Conference Center is the Official Hotel of The National WWII Museum and completes the Museum’s campus footprint on the river side of Magazine Street, bringing increased vitality to the neighborhood, attracting thousands of visitors per year. For more information, visit www.higginshotelnola.com.
The National WWII Museum tells the story of the American experience in the war that changed the world—why it was fought, how it was won, and what it means today—so that future generations will know the price of freedom and be inspired by what they learn. Dedicated in 2000 as The National D-Day Museum and now designated by Congress as America’s National WWII Museum, it celebrates the American spirit, the teamwork, optimism, courage and sacrifices of the men and women who fought on the battlefront and served on the Home Front. The 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards ranks the Museum No. 3 in the nation and No. 8 in the world. For more information, call 877-813-3329 or 504-528-1944 or visit nationalww2museum.org.
