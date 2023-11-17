The Higgins Hotel, New Orleans, Curio Collection Is Honored With ConventionSouth’s Annual Readers’ Choice Award
ConventionSouth, national multimedia resource for planning events in the South, presents The Higgins Hotel, New Orleans with a 2023 Readers’ Choice Award.
— ConventionSouth Associate Publisher Tiffany Burtnett
It is with great honor that the publishers of ConventionSouth, the national multimedia resource for planning events in the South, present The Higgins Hotel, New Orleans, Curio Collection with a 2023 Readers’ Choice Award.
“ConventionSouth readers and fans have once again voted to decide the best meeting sites in the South, and it is no surprise to us that The Higgins Hotel, New Orleans, Curio Collection has been selected to receive our annual Readers’ Choice Award,” said ConventionSouth Associate Publisher Tiffany Burtnett. “This prestigious recognition comes from the United States’ top meeting professionals who hold events in the South. These planners demand the highest level of customer service and quality facilities, and they have determined that The Higgins Hotel, New Orleans, Curio Collection indeed displays the commitment to professionalism, creativity, and service that they require.”
The Higgins Hotel, New Orleans, Curio Collection is among 446 convention and visitor bureaus (CVBs), meeting facilities, hotels, and unique venues located across the South to receive this year’s Readers’ Choice Award. Throughout the year, meeting professionals nominated the meeting sites they believe provide exemplary service for group events. The nominated sites are then compiled onto an online ballot where meeting professionals and fans are asked to vote for the best of the best. With over 8,000 voters participating in the selection process and the highest social media interaction to date, this has been the most successful and engaging year yet!
Since creation in 2001, this is the fourth time that The Higgins Hotel, New Orleans, Curio Collection has received the award, making it an even greater honor to present the venue with a 2023 Readers’ Choice Award. The Higgins Hotel, New Orleans, Curio Collection will be featured as an award recipient in the December 2023 Awards Issue of ConventionSouth magazine.
This exciting issue will also showcase some of the most talented meeting professionals in the nation as ConventionSouth also presents planners with its annual “Meeting Professionals To Watch” designation. “Featuring peer advice and trade secrets from our Meeting Professionals to Watch in 2023, our Awards Issue is one of the most popular must-read resources within the meetings industry,” Burtnett said.
Celebrating 40 years as a leading meeting planning resource for Southern destinations, ConventionSouth is based in Gulf Shores, Ala., and is distributed to more than 18,000 meeting professionals located across the country who book events held within the South.
Named after Higgins Industries shipbuilder Andrew Higgins, The Higgins Hotel & Conference Center is located on The National WWII Museum’s campus in the heart of the New Orleans Arts and Warehouse District. The art deco-style property features 230 guest rooms, a second-floor conference center with more than 18,000 square feet of meeting space, a full-service restaurant, rooftop bar and concierge lounge for special guests. In addition to offering visitors convenient accommodations, the development also helps further the institution’s educational and research resources for students and scholars alike. Opening in November 2019, The Higgins Hotel & Conference Center is the Official Hotel of The National WWII Museum and completes the Museum’s campus footprint on the river side of Magazine Street, bringing increased vitality to the neighborhood, attracting thousands of visitors per year. For more information, visit www.higginshotelnola.com.
The National WWII Museum tells the story of the American experience in the war that changed the world—why it was fought, how it was won, and what it means today—so that future generations will know the price of freedom and be inspired by what they learn. Dedicated in 2000 as The National D-Day Museum and now designated by Congress as America’s National WWII Museum, it celebrates the American spirit, the teamwork, optimism, courage and sacrifices of the men and women who fought on the battlefront and served on the Home Front. The 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards ranks the Museum No. 3 in the nation and No. 8 in the world. For more information, call 877-813-3329 or 504-528-1944 or visit https://www.nationalww2museum.org.
