CORA Physical Therapy Continues its Expansion Plan in St. Louis
CORA Opens its Eight Location in St. Louis with Clinic Opening in St. Peters
With CORA’s expansion in St. Louis, we continue our efforts to offer direct access to the physical therapy services that the community needs.”METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Louis, Mo. – November 14, 2022 – CORA Health Services, Inc., doing business as CORA Physical Therapy (“CORA”), a top-10 national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics, announced today the opening of its newest location in the St. Louis, Mo. area. The opening of CORA St. Peters marks the eighth location in the St. Louis area and is located at 2046 Queens Brooke Blvd. off I-365 in St Peters, Mo.
— Shane Lawler, Regional Manager at CORA Physical Therapy
The company already has locations throughout the St. Louis region, including in O'Fallon, Ballwin, Arnold, South County, Des Peres, Creve Coeur and Brentwood. The new 2,272-square-foot location embraces the trend of consumer demand for hyper-convenient care.
“More clinics means more access and opportunity for CORA to deliver a better experience and a better continuity of care to patients across the St. Louis community,” said Shane Lawler, Regional Manager at CORA Physical Therapy. “We are excited to support a broadening patient base with CORA’s personalized approach to physical therapy with a growing team of experienced and dedicated therapists.”
Richard Baldwin, PT, DPT is the clinic manager for the new location. Baldwin graduated from Southwest Baptist University with a Doctorate in Physical Therapy and has experience with all nature of post-operative and non-operative orthopedic and neurological patients in the outpatient setting. He also has continued education in vestibular and concussion treatment to help people suffering from BPPV, motor vehicle accidents, or sport related head injuries. Additional experience includes instrument assisted soft tissue mobilization and RocktTaping techniques to improve functional and sport performance.
Baldwin is also CORA’s Missouri Regional Workers’ Compensation Specialist due to his passion for getting people back to their careers and livelihood.
“Physical therapy is the first step on the road to recovery so those injured can return to work pain-free as soon as possible. With CORA’s expansion in St. Louis we continue our efforts to offer direct access to the physical therapy services that the community need,” added Lawler. “CORA excels at providing outpatient physical therapy services, specifically workers’ compensation rehabilitation services that support the injured worker.”
This convenient and modern new facility will offer patients the high-quality care they’ve come to expect from CORA Physical Therapy. Services will include treatment for general orthopedic and sports injuries, post-COVID recovery programs, pre- and post-operative care, vertigo and balance disorders, chronic pain, geriatric rehabilitation, sports medicine, and workers’ compensation.
CORA Physical Therapy offers free injury screens for people calling or walking into the clinic. With rapid scheduling, PTs can see patients in as little as 24 to 48 hours—sometimes even on the same day.
For more information, please visit https://www.coraphysicaltherapy.com/location/st-peters-missouri/ or contact (636) 875-7085.
About CORA
CORA Health Services, Inc./CORA Physical Therapy (www.coraphysicaltherapy.com) is an outpatient rehabilitation company that uses proven clinical practices and cost-effective treatment protocols to return patients to their jobs and lifestyles as soon as possible. Their clinics offer a complete range of treatment, including outpatient physical therapy and general rehabilitation, worker’s compensation therapy, sports and auto injury rehabilitation, and rehabilitation for seniors. CORA operates more than 250 clinics in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin, including specialty clinics under the Body Gears brand.
