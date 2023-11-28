Winners Announced: Fourth Annual Hidden Heroes Competition
Nine educators from across Georgia recognizedATLANTA, GA, USA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Georgia Leadership Institute (GLISI), a local nonprofit organization that develops school leaders state-wide, announced the nine winners of its fourth annual Hidden Heroes campaign.
Born during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to recognize and illuminate the stories of educators heroically keeping students and families connected, the Hidden Heroes campaign has grown exponentially. This year, the competition began in October when more than 160 educators from schools and districts across the state were nominated by their communities for their everyday acts of service, professional excellence, and deep care for children and families. By the end of the campaign on November 27, more than 61,000 votes had been cast for these inspiring educators.
“Every day, educators are building our collective future in Georgia by seeing and unleashing potential in students. We are so pleased to not only recognize their tremendous impact through Hidden Heroes, but to elevate this noble profession, sparking a wave of gratitude in communities across our state,” said Leslie Hazle Bussey, CEO and Executive Director of GLISI. “I was so moved by each of the nominations. Congratulations to our nine winners and thank you to the tens of thousands who voted.”
Hidden Heroes was open to public voting November 1-27 and the top three winners in each region (Metro, North, South) comprise the nine honorees. The nine winners include teachers, custodians, and district staff. Each will receive a $500 cash prize along with public recognition in an event to be held in January. The nominators for each Hidden Hero will receive a $250 cash prize.
“The Bagwell College of Education is the proud title sponsor for Hidden Heroes because, like GLISI, we believe our future demands we honor, dignify and fully professionalize the education profession,” said Adrian Epps, Dean Bagwell College of Education, Kennesaw State University. “Hidden Heroes offers every citizen in Georgia a chance to celebrate educators who impacted their lives yesterday, by celebrating and recognizing current educators who impact lives of students today." In addition to Bagwell College of Education, Georgia Power and law firm Parker Poe sponsored GLISI’s Hidden Heroes this year.
To see the full list of nominees visit https://bit.ly/HiddenHeroesHonorees.
To learn more about GLISI visit www.glisi.org.
