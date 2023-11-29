Submit Release
Rellevate Selected to Support Georgia Department of Public Health for Important Agency Program

STAMFORD , CT, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rellevate, Inc., a fintech company dedicated to empowering middle and lower-income Americans through leading-edge digital banking, payment, and disbursement services, announces they have been awarded another contract with the State of Georgia.

Through this program, Rellevate will be providing the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) prepaid cards, encouraging Georgians to participate in DPH surveys and research programs. In turn, DPH will encourage more Georgians to participate in research programs, allowing DPH access to more accurate health data. These programs include the National HIV Behavioral Surveillance project, the Medical Monitoring project, and other crucial research and survey events.

This initiative signifies Rellevate's second collaboration with the state of Georgia. In Fall 2022, Rellevate partnered with the Georgia Department of Human Services, disbursing $1 Billion to assist over 3 million Georgians, supporting Medicaid, SNAP, PeachCare for Kids, and / or TANF recipients.

“We are thrilled to be working with the state of Georgia once again,” said Rellevate Chairman & CEO Stewart Stockdale. “This program with the Georgia Department of Public Health will provide an important service to DPH, and all Georgians. Rellevate will provide an efficient and effective payment method to encourage participation in these vital research studies.”

Rellevate, Inc. is a digital fintech company dedicated to empowering consumers through innovative financial and payment services that allow them to access, move and use their money – anytime. The company’s suite of financial services, offered primarily via employers and the public sector, includes the Pay Any-Day Product, a Digital Account with a Visa Debit Card, Bill Pay, & Money Send, Rellevate PayCard, Disbursement Products, and also Gift and Incentive Cards. For more information on Rellevate and Rellevate’s digital financial services, visit www.rellevate.com or contact Rellevate at info@rellevate.com

