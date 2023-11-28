Iconic Beauty Brand Manic Panic® Reveals Special Holiday Bath and Body Collection
We are thrilled to bring the Manic Panic® bath & body line to life and can’t wait for our dye-hards to experience this fun & festive way to pamper yourself or your loved ones during the holiday season”NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manic Panic, the beloved and iconic beauty brand known for its vibrant hair dyes, glam cosmetics, and rock n roll lifestyle is excited to announce its latest holiday collection. The Manic Panic® Bath and Body Holiday Collection is a unique and festive line that is sure to delight fans and beauty enthusiasts alike.
— Tish & Snooky Bellomo, co-founders of Manic Panic
Manic Panic has been a pioneer in the beauty and glam industry for over 40 years, known for its bold and vibrant colors and cruelty-free products. The brand's holiday collection is no exception, with each product carefully crafted with high-quality ingredients.
“We are thrilled to bring this bath and body line to life and can’t wait for our dye-hards to experience it,” said Snooky Bellomo, co-founder of Manic Panic.
The collection features three must-have sets that are perfect for gift giving or “self-giving” this holiday season:
• The Manic Panic® On The Road™ Travel Set includes a reusable holographic makeup case, iridescent loofah, hydrating liberating hand cream, shining dual functioning glam-powering bath and body oil, plus elevating chilling body mist. Manic Panic + TSA approved for all holiday getaways.
• The Manic Panic® After Party™ Bubble Bath Set is a luxurious set that includes a strawberry champagne bubble bath, strawberry bath bomb, and a reusable cooling gel eye mask.
• And for the ultimate holiday countdown, the 12 Days of Manic Panic® Beauty Bath and Body Advent Calendar is filled with 12 surprise bath and body products to enjoy every day leading up to Christmas. Set includes 3 assorted bath bombs, 2 assorted eye pads, 1 body mist, 2 body oils, 2 hand creams, 2 bath assorted bath salts.
“The collection is a fun and festive way to pamper yourself or your loved ones during the holiday season.” said Tish Bellomo, co-founder of Manic Panic.
With its eye-catching packaging, high-quality products, colorful and fragrant bath bombs, bath salts, body oil, body wash, hand creams, and cooling eye masks- this celebratory collection is sure to be a hit among beauty enthusiasts.
The Manic Panic® Bath and Body Holiday Collection is now available for purchase at manicpanic.com and will also be sold at Macy’s Backstage for the holiday season.
Don't miss out on this limited edition collection and add a touch of Manic Panic magic to your holiday season. For more information, visit manicpanic.com.
About Manic Panic®
Tish & Snooky’s® MANIC PANIC® NYC began on 7/7/77, when two N.Y.C. sisters, Tish and Snooky, added some extra ambition to their rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle. The sisters had recently been backup singers in the original Blondie line-up when they opened America’s very first punk boutique on N.Y.C.’s infamous St. Mark’s Place. Through passion, fun and persistence, the sisters developed Manic Panic® into the most popular, respected and successful brand in fashion hair coloring and glam cosmetics. MANIC PANIC® prides itself on being cruelty-free, vegan, and globally compliant. http://www.manicpanic.com
About Vibrancy Agency
An illuminated approach to creating resonant branding. Vibrancy Agency, a black-owned women-led Public Relations & Marketing firm, illuminates the energy and life of Fashion, Beauty, Curve, Multicultural, and Socially-Conscious brands. https://www.vibrancyagency.com
