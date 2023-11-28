Performance One Captive Now Available through Envision Captive Consultants
PHONIEX, ARIZONA, USA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Envision Captive Consultants is proud to announce another great option for Performance One, a risk management-focused, heterogenous captive program. Stretching from Idaho to Florida, the members of the captive program continue to outperform the regular insurance marketplace. Envision partners with a pre-qualified broker network who places coverage with the captive program.
“We are excited to be working alongside the excellent captive team at AXA XL,” Eric Pach, President of Envision Captive Consultants, said when talking about the strong future of the program.
Performance One is still accepting new potential members.
“We are looking for well-run, ethical, like-minded businesses who strive for risk management excellence,” said Andrew Cardoza, Relationship Manager with Envision.
Due to InCite members’ superior understanding of risk management, members of Performance One are best-of-class in all industry types. Performance One allows these innovative, forward-thinking companies to control their insurance destiny by providing insulation from the turbulence of the traditional insurance market and allowing them to take captive their well-earned dollars.
“Envision’s responsiveness and broker-inclusive strategy truly set them apart from other captive consultants. Envision actively seeks input from their clients’ brokers and treats them like a valued partner,” said Chris Sumnar, President of Highstreet.
Established in 2016, the Performance One Captive Insurance Program is a member-owned group captive, exclusively for the InCite Performance Group membership. As our name suggests, we believe in performance-based insurance. If a company performs well and manages its losses, it should reap the benefit.
For more information, visit our website at envisioncaptives.com or reach out to Andrew Cardoza at Andrew.cardoza@envisioncaptives.com.
Andrew Cardoza
