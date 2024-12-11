INSURICA Phoenix Appoints New President

PHONIEX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- After 35 years as leader and President of INSURICA’s award-winning Phoenix office, Blake Johnson is returning to a full-time production role and is transitioning his branch leadership responsibilities to Cliff Spickler. Spickler will become Branch President on Jan. 1, 2025.INSURICA’s CEO, Mike Ross, said that the Phoenix location has experienced unprecedented growth under Johnson’s watch, following in the great tradition established by the branch’s founders, Steve Minard and Wink Ames.“Blake’s leadership has set our Phoenix office apart and, above all other INSURICA locations, making that branch the standard for all others to follow,” Ross said. “It is also Blake’s remarkable and humble leadership style that has prepared Cliff to take the reins of leadership and continue the tradition of visionary leadership into the future.”Blake Johnson has been an integral part of INSURICA’s leadership, fostering growth and steering the Phoenix branch through numerous milestones. His move to Senior Vice President will allow him to focus on new initiatives and contribute his expertise to furthering INSURICA’s mission.In addition to branch leadership, Johnson cemented himself as a thought leader in the Phoenix-area construction industry, specifically in the areas of risk management and loss control. He said he is eager to direct his full attention to serving clients in construction and construction adjacent industries.”I am both proud and excited to be handing over the leadership role to Cliff Spickler,” Johnson said. “Cliff brings with him a level of understanding, commitment and humility that will ensure our incredible culture and service to our customers continues for years to come. Likewise, I am looking forward to my new role in helping the agency grow in ways I simply couldn’t before. Exciting times!”Cliff Spickler, whose dedication and vision have been evident throughout his seven years with INSURICA, is well-prepared to step into this new role. With a deep understanding of the industry and a commitment to INSURICA’s core values, Cliff is poised to lead INSURICA Phoenix into an exciting new chapter.“I am honored to accept this responsibility and look forward to building upon the strong foundation that Blake and his predecessors Steve Minard and Wink Ames alongside our incredible team have established,” Spickler said. “Together, we will continue to drive innovation and deliver exceptional service to our clients. We are specialists in the industries we serve. Expanding our foundation and building upon it are something that we will achieve with leadership from the front, just as our clients do every day.”“Cliff’s leadership, combined with the outstanding support from our branch ownership team—Andrew [Atkinson], Eric [Pach] and Chad [Hansen]—will ensure that INSURICA continues to thrive and serve our clients with the highest standards,” Johnson said.About INSURICAPlacing over $1 billion in annual premiums for its clients, INSURICA is among the 50 largest insurance brokers in the United States and is currently the 28th largest privately-held independent agency in the country.INSURICA employs more than 800 colleagues in 35+ offices located throughout Oklahoma, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Kansas and Texas. INSURICA is constantly looking to expand its network with partners who bring additional value and expertise to the enterprise and its clients.INSURICA’s focus on finding quality and experienced partners, coupled with the resources of Assurex Global positions INSURICA as one of the preeminent insurance brokerages in the country and further emphasizes its customer pledge that we “Specialize in You.”

