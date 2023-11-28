Quintana Roo Tourism Board’s Riviera Maya Jazz Festival Celebrated its 20th Anniversary by Breaking Records
Hosted by the Quintana Roo Tourism Board, this year’s festival drew over 14,000 people to hear international jazz stars perform - free of charge.
Our combination of natural beauty, renowned musical talent, and commitment to accessibility and sustainability has made the Riviera Maya Jazz Festival a unique event anywhere in the world.”QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hosted by the Quintana Roo Tourism Board in Playa del Carmen, the 20th edition of the Riviera Maya Jazz Festival drew a record crowd of over 14,000 from Nov. 24-25, firmly establishing it as one of the top 10 jazz festivals in the world. It stands out for its fantastic location and ongoing commitment to accessibility, being the only jazz event of its caliber to provide the public with free access to its stellar lineup of artists like acclaimed Cuban percussionist Pedrito Martinez, award-winning jazz maestro Arturo Sandoval, and Platinum record holder American trumpeter Chris Botti.
“The Riviera Maya Jazz Festival’s 20th anniversary showcased this event’s growing reputation within the international music scene,” shared Javier Aranda, director of the Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council. “Here, people not only listen to world-class music for free but also receive messages on the importance of caring for our environment while enjoying the wide range of top-tier accommodations, services, and activities that make Quintana Roo a unique global destination. Our combination of natural beauty, renowned musical talent, and commitment to accessibility and sustainability has made the Riviera Maya Jazz Festival a unique event anywhere in the world.”
In addition to Martinez, Sandoval, and Botti, many other award-winning and highly acclaimed groups played at this year’s festival, including three-time Grammy Award-winning salsa and Latin jazz band the Spanish Harlem Orchestra; top international performer, singer, and composer Iraida Noriega; decorated Mexican drummer Antonio Sanchez; and multiple Grammy Award winner Snarky Puppy, one of the best-known American instrumental bands on the jazz scene today. The festival also featured the local jazz group Aguamala, who surprised the audience with their rock and funk improvisation skills.
Since it was founded in 2003, the Riviera Maya Jazz Festival has grown into a top international music event and a significant success story for Quintana Roo. Every year, the festival helps promote the Mexican state’s wealth of natural, cultural, and tourist attractions by gathering thousands of people for two days of world-class jazz.
