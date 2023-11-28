PLS Announced as Hardware Partner for Blaze POS
PLS, a leading provider of innovative IT hardware and managed services, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Blaze, an all-in-one technology platform, to offer comprehensive POS hardware solutions for the cannabis industry.
This collaboration aims to provide seamless integration between Blaze’s powerful seed-to-sale software functionality and PLS's cutting-edge hardware solutions.
Blaze has established itself as a trusted name in the cannabis industry, offering end-to-end software solutions that streamline operations and enhance business efficiency.
With its robust seed-to-sale functionality, Blaze enables businesses to manage their entire supply chain, from cultivation, delivery, and retail dispensary operations.
By integrating with PLS's hardware solutions, the partnership will bring added value and convenience to cannabis operators.
As a hardware partner, PLS brings a wealth of experience in designing and manufacturing solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of the cannabis industry.
PLS offers a wide range of hardware products from a variety of OEMs, included Zebra Technologies, Star Micronics, Epson, APG, and HP Retail.
"We are thrilled to partner with Blaze, a leader in the cannabis software space," said Gerson Cedillos, CEO of PLS. "This partnership allows us to combine our expertise in POS hardware with Blaze’s comprehensive software offering, providing cannabis businesses with an integrated solution that simplifies operations, drives growth, and increases operational efficiency."
About PLS:
PLS is a leading provider of POS hardware solutions and managed services for various industries, including the cannabis industry. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces, reliability, and security, PLS offers hardware solutions to enhance business efficiency and improve customer experience.
About Blaze:
BLAZE® is a leading cannabis software company providing cultivation, distribution, and retail point of sale services for thousands of businesses across the U.S. The BLAZE® software suite is currently available to licensed cannabis operators in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Remon Sweiss
Operations Manager, PLS
Phone: 602-330-2093
Email: rsweiss@plsusa.com
Remon Sweiss
PLS USA
+1 6023302093
