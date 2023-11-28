PLS Announces Partnership as Premier Integrator for ELO Self-Checkout Kiosks in the Cannabis Industry
PLS Announces Partnership as Premier Integrator for ELO Self-Checkout Kiosks in the Cannabis IndustryTEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PLS, a leading provider of cutting-edge IT hardware and managed services, is thrilled to announce its new partnership as a premier integrator for ELO Touch, a renowned manufacturer of touchscreen monitors and PCs.
This collaboration will specifically cater to the rapidly growing cannabis industry, providing consultative sales, on-site installation, and long-term support for ELO self-checkout kiosks.
As the Cannabis industry continues to expand and evolve, PLS recognizes the crucial need for innovative and efficient retail solutions that enhance customer experiences.
ELO Touch, with its extensive experience in developing state-of-the-art touchscreen technology, is the ideal partner for PLS in this endeavor.
PLS's expertise in retail solutions combined with ELO Touch's reputation as a premier manufacturer of touchscreen monitors and PCs ensures that the cannabis industry will have access to the most advanced self-checkout kiosks available.
These kiosks are designed to streamline the purchasing process, improve customer satisfaction, and optimize operational efficiency for cannabis operators.
PLS will leverage its consultative sales approach to assist operators in the cannabis industry to identify the optimal self-checkout kiosk solution that aligns with their unique needs and requirements.
PLS's team of experienced professionals will provide comprehensive guidance and support throughout the entire purchasing process, ensuring seamless integration of the ELO self-checkout kiosks into the existing retail infrastructure.
In addition to consultative sales, PLS will also offer on-site installation services, ensuring that the implementation of the ELO self-checkout kiosks is carried out smoothly and efficiently.
"We’re excited to be able to offer ELO Touch self-checkout kiosks to all of our cannabis end users," said Gerson Cedillos, CEO at PLS. "This collaboration allows us to provide cutting-edge retail solutions to cannabis operators, enabling them to enhance customer experiences, improve operational efficiency, and ultimately thrive in this rapidly evolving industry."
For more information about PLS's partnership with ELO Touch and their self-checkout kiosk solutions, please visit www.plsusa.com or contact Remon Sweiss at rsweiss@plsusa.com.
About PLS:
PLS is a leading provider of POS hardware solutions and managed services for various industries, including the cannabis industry. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces, reliability, and security, PLS offers hardware solutions to enhance business efficiency and improve customer experience.
About ELO Touch:
ELO Touch is a manufacturer of Touchscreen Monitors and PCs, as well as Mobile Computers, Digital Signage, and Retail Tablets. Renowned for their exceptional quality and reliability, ELO Touch is committed to delivering state-of-the-art technology that empowers businesses to thrive in today's competitive market.
Media Contact:
Remon Sweiss
Operations Manager, PLS
Phone: 602-330-2093
Email: rsweiss@plsusa.com
Remon Sweiss
PLS USA
+1 6023302093
