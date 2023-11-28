PLS partners with Treez to Provide Cutting-Edge POS Hardware for the Cannabis Industry
This strategic collaboration aims to improve the cannabis industry by combining the expertise and technology of both companies.
As the cannabis market continues to grow and evolve, it becomes increasingly important for businesses to have seamless and robust POS systems.
The partnership between PLS and Treez will bring forth a comprehensive solution that integrates state-of-the-art hardware with powerful software, enabling cannabis retailers to streamline their operations and enhance the customer experience.
Through this collaboration, PLS will serve as an authorized POS Hardware partner and integrator for Treez, ensuring that customers have access to reliable and efficient hardware options that perfectly complement the capabilities of the Treez software.
This partnership will enable cannabis businesses to optimize their operations, improve inventory management, and enhance customer satisfaction.
Treez is highly regarded for its intuitive user interface, advanced inventory management features, and compliance capabilities. By integrating this powerful software with the correct POS hardware, cannabis retailers will benefit from a seamless and intuitive experience, allowing them to focus on providing exceptional service to their customers.
"Treez is a best-in-class provider of POS software for cannabis operators, and we’re excited to provide their end users with a comprehensive and innovative POS hardware solution," said Gerson Cedillos, CEO at PLS. "By combining the strengths of Treez software and our state-of-the-art hardware, we aim to elevate the industry standard and empower cannabis operators to thrive in this dynamic market."
The partnership between PLS and Treez represents a significant step forward in the cannabis industry, providing businesses with the tools they need to succeed in a highly regulated and competitive marketplace.
Together, the two companies will continue to drive innovation, simplify operations, and enhance the overall customer experience for cannabis retailers worldwide.
For more information about PLS POS hardware integration with Treez, please visit treez.plsusa.com.
About PLS
PLS is a leading provider of POS hardware solutions and managed services for various industries, including the cannabis industry. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces, reliability, and security, PLS offers hardware solutions to enhance business efficiency and improve customer experience.
About Treez
Treez is a leading provider of cannabis POS software, offering an intuitive and comprehensive solution for cannabis retailers. With advanced features for inventory management, compliance, and customer service, Treez is dedicated to helping cannabis businesses thrive in a rapidly evolving industry.
