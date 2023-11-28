Meeting with the Governor of Sverdlovsk Region of the Russian Federation Yevgeny Kuyvashev

TAJIKISTAN, November 28 - Today in Dushanbe, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, met with the Governor of Sverdlovsk Region of the Russian Federation, Yevgeny Kuyvashev.

During the conversation, the Leader of the Nation emphasized the interest of the Tajik side in continuous expansion of bilateral relations between the two countries, including cooperation at the regional level as an important part of them.

In this context, the Head of State mentioned that today more than 80 subjects of the Russian Federation have direct relations with Tajikistan.

Among them, Sverdlovsk Region occupies an important place, and the Tajik side is ready to consider the proposals of the Governor of Sverdlovsk Region for mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas of interest.

The President of the country also stressed the importance of expansion of investment ties and cooperation in the creation of joint production enterprises in various industrial sectors, especially the light and food industry, machinery and other sectors of the Tajik economy.

The Leader of the Nation also addressed the important topic of the agenda of Tajikistan and Russia - labor activity of our citizens in Russia.

The fields of energy, pharmaceuticals and tourism were also defined as promising areas of cooperation.

At the end of the meeting, the Leader of the Nation emphasized that there is a serious basis for the growing cooperation of the parties in almost all areas, and it is necessary for the parties to continue to make joint efforts to achieve the desired results.