Business Reporter: How advanced automation can drive productivity, sustainability and resilience
The benefits of analysing real-time data in smart factoriesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, leading global manufacturer Phoenix Contact talks about how industry 4.0 led by disruptive trends in IoT, the cloud, machine learning, data analytics and robotics is revolutionizing manufacturing yet again. There are three major roadblocks to digital transformation in manufacturing. First, the dominance of proprietary development ecosystems in factory environments, the lack of support for communication protocols and, finally, outdated cyber-security systems. The digital transformation process isn’t helped by the fact either that traditionally programmable logic controllers (PLCs) have been the backbone of industrial automation for decades, and as the industry shifts towards a more IIoT-dominated landscape, their limitations become more obvious. Smart factories with advanced sensors, embedded software and robotics can significantly improve the real-time visibility of manufacturing assets. The real-time data that they supply, when used strategically, can lead to improved energy consumption and smaller carbon footprint for the factory, as well as enable predictive maintenance to cut downtime and data-driven decision making. Smart factory IIoT systems can create even more value when integrated with ERP, supply chain and customer service management systems.
PLCnext Technology from Phoenix Contact provides a powerful solution to embed data-driven decision-making in a business’s applications while offering a flexible solution with open architecture. It builds a bridge between the OT and IT levels and, in addition to efficient data collection, enables smooth data exchange between all systems and devices. PLCnext Technology extends the use of familiar PLCs in ways that will change the future of industrial automation.
To learn more about smart factories and how to use the data they generate strategically, read the article.
About Phoenix Contact
In 2023, Phoenix Contact is celebrating 100 years of passion for technology and innovation. Since 1923, Phoenix Contact has worked with customers and partners to develop innovative products and solutions in the fields of energy, infrastructure, process, and factory automation. The German-based company has more than 22,000 employees across a worldwide network, reaching over 100 countries. As a family-owned business, Phoenix Contact acts responsibly today to build a better world for future generations. Phoenix Contact USA has been recognized as a “Best Place to Work in Pennsylvania,” a WELCOA Well Workplace Gold Winner, and a four-time recipient of the Governor’s Award for Environmental Excellence.
https://www.phoenixcontact.com/en-us/
