Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers Spread Holiday Cheer with the Launch of 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway 2023

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers, a law firm with offices throughout Louisiana, is delighted to announce its ho, ho, holiday initiative, the 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway 2023, designed to bring joy and relief to families facing financial challenges this holiday season.

In a year marked by financial hardships for many, Dudley DeBosier is spreading holiday cheer and giving back to the community. The law firm is set to present twelve $250 gift cards to deserving individuals in Louisiana through a random drawing.

"Recognizing the prevailing financial strains, particularly at the grocery store, we acknowledge the challenges families are encountering in creating a special Christmas to remember," expressed Steve DeBosier, a founding partner at Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers. "Our Christmas Giveaway is a gesture for us to generate positivity and contribute to making the holiday season brighter for our fellow Louisianians."

The 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway initiative reflects Dudley DeBosier's commitment to fostering a positive impact within the Louisiana community, aiming to lift spirits during the festive season.

Beginning on November 27, 2023, Louisiana residents interested in participating can enter the Christmas Giveaway by filling out the form via https://www.dudleydebosier.com/christmas/. The entry deadline is December 17, 2023, and the random drawing will occur on December 18, 2023.

To ensure a fair and secure process, all selected winners will be contacted exclusively through the phone number or email address provided in the entry form by December 19, 2023. Gift cards must be claimed within 24 hours of the initial contact attempt. Unclaimed prizes will be forfeited, and new winners will be selected randomly.

"We want this giveaway to help ease the financial stress the holidays can bring. It's a way for us to give back to the community that has supported us throughout the years," added Mr. DeBosier.

Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers wishes all participants the best of luck and extends warm holiday wishes to everyone.

About Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers

With offices in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Houma, Lafayette, and Shreveport, Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers has successfully litigated a wide range of legal claims throughout Louisiana since 2009. Comprising a team of skilled and compassionate attorneys, Dudley DeBosier is dedicated to advocating for clients who have suffered injuries due to the negligence of others. Beyond their commitment to providing top-notch legal representation, Dudley DeBosier takes pride in supporting the local community through various initiatives and charitable endeavors. For more information, visit http://www.dudleydebosier.com/ or follow them on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on community initiatives and future events.

