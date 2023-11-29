King Charles Will Attend the COP28 UAE Opening Ceremony
Gym Flooring Celebrates Royal Presence at the World Climate Action Summit Opening Ceremony
Our commitment to sustainability is serious — we carefully select suppliers who hold certifications, and personally visit the factories to ensure their processes align with our eco-friendly values”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UK company Gym Flooring has an unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility and celebrates confirmation that King Charles has confirmed attendance at the World Climate Action Summit Opening Ceremony during COP28 UAE. The event is set to transpire on Friday, 1st December 2023, in Dubai, as a result of an invitation from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, in response to the request of His Majesty's Government.
— Richard McKay
In addition to delivering the opening address at the Summit hosted by the esteemed President of the UAE, His Majesty will leverage this occasion to engage in crucial meetings with regional leaders, laying the groundwork for discussions at COP28. As a precursor to the World Climate Action Summit, on Thursday, 30th November, His Majesty will attend a reception to inaugurate the COP28 Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum.
This collaborative effort between the COP28 Presidency and the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), spanning two days, aims to unite leaders in business, finance, and philanthropy alongside world leaders to accelerate climate and nature solutions, fostering tangible delivery and results. While Gym Flooring has not yet achieved recognition with the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Terra Carta Seal, which acknowledges companies making significant strides in delivering real-world outcomes, their dedication to sustainability remains unwavering. The Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), founded by King Charles when he was The Prince of Wales in 2020, is a strategic partner for the COP28 Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum. SMI is a private sector-led coalition dedicated to expediting the transition to a more sustainable future for nature, people, and the planet.
With a legacy spanning over 50 years, The King has been a tireless advocate for a sustainable future. His Majesty firmly believes in the collective responsibility of individuals, governments, and organisations to address the most pressing environmental challenges. From Heads of State to local community projects, The King's ability to unite diverse stakeholders has proven instrumental in finding solutions and inspiring global action. Having previously delivered the opening addresses at COP26 in Glasgow (2021) and COP21 in Paris (2015), The King's participation at COP28 reaffirms his commitment to global climate initiatives.
The 28th Session of the Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) is scheduled from 30th November to 12th December 2023 in Expo City Dubai.
Rochard McKay
Gym Flooring
+44 333 270 5012
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube