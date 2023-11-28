28 November 2023

A regular meeting of the Joint Turkmen-Tajik Intergovernmental Commission was held

On November 27-28, 2023, the 12th meeting of the Joint Turkmen-Tajik Intergovernmental Commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation was held in Dushanbe.

The co-chairman from the Turkmen side was the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan T.Atahallyev, and from the Tajik side - the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan Ziyozoda Sulaimon Rizoi.

During the meeting, the parties considered a wide range of issues of trade, economic and investment cooperation, intensification of joint work in the field of energy and water resources, as well as agriculture, intensification of partnership in the field of transport and logistics, development and deepening of interaction between the two countries in the areas of education, science, medicine, culture and sports.

Speeches were also heard from members of the delegations of the two countries, in which the presence of favorable conditions for further enhancing cooperation in promising areas was noted. In this regard, the need to further stimulate business ties, mutual familiarization with products produced in the two countries, study of export-import opportunities and search for new forms of promoting economic cooperation was outlined.

Following the meeting, the Protocol of the twelfth meeting of the Joint Turkmen-Tajik Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation was signed.

The next 13th meeting is scheduled for 2024 in Ashgabat.