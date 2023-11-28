28 November 2023

82

A wide range of issues of the Turkmen-Tajik trade and economic partnership were discussed in Dushanbe

On November 27, 2023, as part of the regular meeting of the Turkmen-Tajik Intergovernmental Commission, a meeting was held between the co-chairs of the commission, the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan T.Atahallyev, and the Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan Ziyozoda Sulaimon Rizoi.

Noting the high pace of bilateral interaction, the parties exchanged views on a wide range of issues. In particular, issues related to strengthening trade and economic cooperation, expanding the range of energy supplies to Tajikistan, intensifying educational exchange and cultural ties, increasing the range of export and import products of the two countries, including textiles, were considered.

On the sidelines of the IGC, meetings of heads of industry departments of the two countries were also held. In particular, at the meetings of the Chairman of the State Concern "Turkmennebit" G.Agadzhanov with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Aluminum Company "Talco" of Tajikistan N.Radjabov and with the Deputy Minister of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan for oil and gas issues Sh.Khudobakhsh, issues of interaction in the field of petroleum products and petrochemicals.

Along with this, negotiations took place between the Chairman of the State Committee for water resources of Turkmenistan D.Genjiev and the First Deputy Minister of energy and water resources of Tajikistan Jamshed Shoimzoda.

During the conversation, the parties touched upon the implementation of the Memorandum of Cooperation between the State Committee for Water Resources of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of the Republic of Tajikistan. In this direction, an agreement was reached to intensify the exchange of data between countries on river basin forecasts.

On November 28, 2023, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan T.Atahallyev was received by the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

During the meeting, the head of the Turkmen delegation conveyed to the President of Tajikistan words of greetings and wishes on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, as well as a written message from the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

In turn, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon conveyed return greetings and best wishes to the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

At the meeting, issues of developing friendly Turkmen-Tajik relations were discussed. In particular, special emphasis was placed on the intensification of trade, economic and investment activities.