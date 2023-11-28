28 November 2023

Participation of the delegation of Turkmenistan in the 13th annual meeting of the Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Central Asian States

On November 27-28, 2023, the delegation of Turkmenistan led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs M.Byashimova took part in the 13th annual meeting of the Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Central Asian states, organized by the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) with the support of the government of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During the meeting, participants exchanged views on events and trends affecting peace and security in Central Asia, the situation in Afghanistan and aspects of regional cooperation aimed at combining efforts to resolve these issues, and also discussed interaction between UNRCCA and the governments of the region in areas related to with preventive diplomacy.

The meeting participants highly appreciated the long-term partnership and trust that had developed over the years between the governments of the five Central Asian states and UNRCCA. The parties expressed support for the activities of the Regional Center in its priority areas, including preventing extremism and countering terrorism, climate change and water diplomacy, as well as dialogues within the framework of the global agendas “Women, Peace and Security” and “Youth, Peace and Security”.

Also during the meeting, the Fifth Dialogue between the governments and youth of Central Asia took place. Participants from the Academy of Preventive Diplomacy, representing all five countries in the region, met with deputy foreign ministers to share their vision for the future of the region.

As part of the visit, the delegation of Turkmenistan visited the OSCE Academy in Bishkek, during which M.Byashimova familiarized the participants in detail with the work carried out in Turkmenistan in the fields of education and science, including the youth policy of Turkmenistan.

Also during the meeting, the possibility of working on developing a Memorandum of Understanding between this Academy and one of the universities of Turkmenistan was considered.