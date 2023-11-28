28 November 2023

A meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen- Azerbaijan Commission for Economic Cooperation

On November 28, 2023, the 7th meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Azerbaijani Commission on Economic Cooperation was held in Ashgabat.

At the meeting, the delegation of Turkmenistan was headed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Batyr Atdayev, the delegation of the Republic of Azerbaijan was headed by the Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikail Jabbarov.

During the meeting, the implementation progress of the decisions of the 6th meeting of the Commission by the ministries and state agencies of the two countries was discussed, as well as the current state and prospects for expanding bilateral trade and economic cooperation. At the same time, positive dynamics in the growth of trade turnover between the two countries was noted.

The parties agreed to intensify cooperation in the energy and oil and gas sectors, in the chemical industry, in the field of transport and communications, agriculture and food industry, environmental protection, urban planning and architecture, as well as in the humanitarian sphere.

An agreement was reached on the active participation of representatives of the private sector of the two countries in business events held in Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan.

The participants noted the high level of development of cooperation in the gas industry between the state concern "Turkmengas" and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and welcomed the opening of the SOCAR representative office in Ashgabat.

Following the meeting, the Protocol of the 7th meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Azerbaijani Commission on Economic Cooperation was signed.

The parties agreed to hold the 8th meeting of the Commission in the city of Baku.