28 November 2023

21

Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan intend to increase comprehensive cooperation

On November 28, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikail Jabbarov, who arrived in Ashgabat on a working visit.

The sides noted the dynamic nature of the development of friendly relations between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan. In this regard, the special role of high-level meetings and negotiations in strengthening the political and diplomatic dialogue was noted.

The ministers emphasized the importance of the 7th meeting of the Turkmen-Azerbaijani intergovernmental commission on economic and humanitarian cooperation held today in Ashgabat, during which a wide range of issues of bilateral interaction were considered.

During the discussion of ways to develop trade and economic cooperation, a steady increase in trade turnover was noted. Along with this, the need to search for new forms of partnership and the readiness of the parties to take further steps to expand trade relations were outlined.

In the framework of the negotiations, special attention was paid to interaction in the fuel and energy sector. In particular, an exchange of views took place on the current situation of Turkmen gas supplies to Azerbaijan and their prospects. At the same time, the possibilities of supplying Turkmen electricity to Azerbaijan were discussed.

In terms of establishing transport and transit hubs, an increase in regular cargo transportation by various modes of transport was stated. At the same time, the need for widespread use of the capabilities of seaports was emphasized.

Promising areas in the field of communications and communication were also considered.

Cultural and humanitarian cooperation is highlighted as an important link in the development of bilateral ties. In this regard, joint celebrations dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of Magtymguly Fragi were discussed.

The parties were unanimous in the opinion that the commonality of spiritual, cultural and historical traditions and values create the basis for the development of relations in many areas.