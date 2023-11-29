Business Reporter: Unlocking the power of customer data
How CPDs can enable personalised communications even in real timeLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent insightful article featured on Business Reporter, Zeotap underscores the transformative power of CDPs in the modern marketing landscape, where understanding and leveraging customer data is not just a competitive advantage but a necessity for survival and success. It delves into the complex world of customer data and how Customer Data Platforms (CDPs) are becoming pivotal in navigating through this labyrinth of information. In an era where data is abundant yet challenging to collate and unify into comprehensive customer profiles, Zeotap highlights the crucial role of CDPs in making sense of this data deluge.
CDPs are the key to unifying scattered data from different data silos within a Company and transforming them into coherent, actionable insights. CDPs aggregate customer data from myriad sources – encompassing first, second, and third-party data, mobile apps, and point-of-sale systems – and unify it into a central customer profile, enabling businesses to segment their audiences and activate them across various channels in order to engage with their customers with highly personalised messages.
Highlighting the features of its own CDP, Zeotap emphasises its user-friendly interface, robust identity capabilities, ease of deployment, and scalable personalisation. Zeotap CDP empowers businesses not just to create personalised experiences but to do so in a manner that is compliant and respectful of customer privacy. This approach, according to Zeotap, is a cornerstone in driving customer engagement and fostering long-term loyalty in today's highly competitive market.
About Zeotap
Founded in 2014 in Germany. Zeotap's mission is to make customer data easy, secure, and impactful. It empowers the world's most innovative brands, such as Virgin Media O2, Sky, REWE, and Audi, to deliver personalised omni-channel customer experiences more efficiently while ensuring compliance.
Zeotap CDP is a customer data platform for hands-on marketers to achieve meaningful business outcomes. It has been designed for comprehensive 360 customer identity, rapid deployment, low-latency real-time performance, and superior out-of-the-box connectivity, in a privacy-first world. To find out more visit www.zeotap.com
