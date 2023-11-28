Bishop James W.E. Dixon II: A New Powerful Addition to the SCDC Advisory Board of Directors
I am honored to join SCDC’s Advisory Board of Directors and look forward to being an engaged and active member to execute the mission and vision of SCDC ...”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) proudly welcomes the esteemed Bishop James W.E. Dixon II to its Advisory Board of Directors, marking a significant stride forward in the organization's leadership structure to carry out its vision and mission to transform communities and lives through multifamily development.
Bishop James W.E. Dixon II, is a revered icon in ministry, education, and community development, leading the esteemed The Community Of Faith Church (T.C.O.F.) for over 40 years in Houston, Texas. As an ordained minister, Bishop James W.E. Dixon II delivered his first sermon at the tender age of 15 in 1978, signifying the early onset of his profound impact on the community. In 1981, he assumed the pastorate of Greater Mount Pillow Baptist Church, later renamed The Community Of Faith Church (T.C.O.F.), where he oversaw its relocation and expansion, including constructing "The King's Dome" Cathedral worship and multipurpose venue. Under his dynamic leadership, T.C.O.F.'s congregation grew from 150 to 5,000 members, a testament to God’s grace and his ability to inspire and unite people.
Bishop Dixon’s dedication to his work in ministry extends his reach into all realms of human society, empowerment, and social well-being. He is deeply involved in improving the quality of life for all people in Houston and nationally at every level. He notably holds the influential position of Chairman at the Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation (HCSCC), appointed by the Harris County Commissioners Court. HCSCC was created for the purposes of aiding and acting on behalf of Harris County in managing, operating, maintaining and developing the sports and entertainment complex located on County-owned property, known as NRG Park, which is comprised of four facilities: NRG Center, NRG Arena, NRG Stadium and NRG Astrodome. NRG Stadium is home to both the Houston Texans and the world-famous Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
Simultaneously, he serves as Vice President and Chair of Political Action of Houston Metropolitan Baptist Ministers Conference, under President, Dr. Samuel Gilbert, II, leveraging his leadership to unite ministers for progressive community initiatives. Bishop Dixon actively champions civil rights in Houston and abroad, serving as the President of the N.A.A.C.P. Houston Branch, and working with national social justice leaders.
Not confining his service to the local community, Bishop Dixon was consecrated as a presiding prelate of Kingdom Builders Global Fellowship in 2006. In this role, he oversees pastors and impacts churches in the United States. In Uganda, Africa, he has led the development of and supports a church, orphanage and school, in the Nabukalu Village, with over 200-orphaned children, demonstrating his commitment to global community development. He also serves on the board of Samaritans Feet, Inc., founded by Emanuel and Tracie Ohonme, and international humanitarian organization that serves in over 90 countries has provided shoes 10 million underserved children around the world.
In accepting his appointment to SCDC's Advisory Board, Bishop James W.E. Dixon II expresses his profound commitment to the organization's mission. "I am honored to join SCDC’s Advisory Board of Directors and look forward to being an engaged and active member to execute the mission and vision of SCDC," he remarks. "With the help and advice of the other esteemed Advisory Board Members, I am confident that SCDC will thrive and profoundly impact communities through positive changes in housing, economic impact, and social development to the benefit of all in the short and long term.”
SCDC Founder, Chairman of the Board, and Chief Visionary Officer, Mr. Odell Abdur-Raheem, enthusiastically welcomes Bishop Dixon to the Advisory Board, recognizing his immense value to the organization. "Bishop Dixon, I, and our families have known each other for over 30 years now. I am still extremely humbled by his willingness to join and serve on our Advisory Board of Directors. His remarkable journey and unwavering commitment to community development perfectly align with SCDC's mission, vision, and values. His leadership and dedication will undoubtedly accelerate our efforts to create lasting, positive change in the communities we serve," Mr. Abdur-Raheem states.
About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC)
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company via the vehicle of multi-family real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company offers superior profit margins for its investors, offers maximum value and quality to tenants, and contributes exceptional housing and jobs to the communities it serves. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC has a transformative impact on lives and fosters positive changes within communities.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.sharecommunitydevelopmentcorp.com
