Signzy Awarded Second Place in GamblingIQ’s Evaluation of Top Digital Identity Providers
Company recognized as top Know Your Customer (KYC), Identity Verification (IDV) and anti-fraud vendor for increasingly regulated gambling industry
We’re very proud to be recognized as a solution leader providing robust, scalable security for a range of different business sizes in the gambling and gaming sphere.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Signzy, a leading AI-based digital onboarding solutions provider, has been awarded second place among gambling industry intelligence specialist GamblingIQ’s “Top 10 Digital ID Vendors in the Gambling Industry.” Their ranking was part of the market-leading report, “A Responsible Revolution: Unlocking Effective Digital Identity & AI Technology to Prevent Financial Risk, Underage, and Problem Gambling,” which explores the evolution and opportunities for AI and digital ID vendors. As gambling takes on an increasing presence in the United States and United Kingdom, companies are turning towards vendors such as Signzy for reliable Identity Verification (IDV) to avoid regulatory violations.
— Ankit Ratan
With Signzy’s extensive experience in digital banking infrastructure, the company was recognized in the report as an authority on enhanced financial risk checks in the gambling industry. Unlike the financial industry, most gambling clients use Signzy for their Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), and use their own proprietary front-end system, while Signzy works on the back-end to help minimize costs, increase product uptime, reduce verification turnaround time, provide global coverage and increase accuracy in identity checks.
“The gambling and gaming industry is continuously expanding its share within the ID verification business, mandating transformative identity tools to make the overall industry safer and more compliant,” said Ankit Ratan, CEO of Signzy. “We’re very proud to be recognized as a solution leader providing robust, scalable security for a range of different business sizes in the gambling and gaming sphere.”
The report specifically highlights Signzy’s industry-leading AI-powered Video-KYC (V-KYC) and digital IDV features that help improve compliance, verification and combat fraud among the sector. The power of V-KYC works to mitigate risks associated with unauthorized gambling by revolutionizing the IDV process for players.
“V-KYC uses auto image capturing in real-time, matching it up to a player’s identification documents, to seamlessly confirm a user’s eligibility with face match tech, in turn, reducing fraud and streamlining the verification process while also satisfying essential age-appropriate regulations,” said Ratan. “We're combating fraudulent activities everyday, ensuring compliance with regulatory guidelines, enforcing Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and maintaining multiple accounts. Most importantly, we’re building the right safeguards for appropriate environments that instill trust in gamers and gamblers.”
Signzy has over 300 employees and recently raised $26 million in a Series B from Gaja Capital and several returning investors. The firm intends on continuing global growth and disrupting the gambling and gaming industry with the world’s most advanced digital ID and security capabilities.
About Signzy
Signzy is a leading global AI-powered digital onboarding provider that offers a wide range of solutions, helping businesses and financial institutions automate their customer onboarding, compliance and verification processes. We help streamline onboarding processes, reduce the time and cost associated with manual processes and ensure that businesses are fully compliant with all regulations and industry standards. Signzy's solutions use advanced security measures to protect sensitive customer data, preventing fraud and cyber attacks.
At Signzy, we are dedicated to helping businesses digitize and automate their customer onboarding and verification processes, reducing onboarding and underwriting costs, while ensuring compliance, security and a positive customer experience. For more information, visit https://www.signzy.com/us/.
