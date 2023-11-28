The Mamaberries Nonprofit Foundation To Present The Mamaberries Award At Royal Pin Donuts On Giving Tuesday
Transforming the lives of a single parent through the foundation's $10,000 commitment on Giving Tuesday
Growing up with a single mother gave me a unique perspective on the immense sacrifices single parents make. That's why the mission of the Mamaberries Foundation is to support these heroes.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mamaberries Nonprofit Organization is thrilled to announce that this Giving Tuesday, the foundation will award The Mamaberries Award to one incredible and deserving single parent in the Bay Area. The award presentation will occur at the charming Royal Pin Donuts located at 551 El Camino Real, South San Francisco, CA, at 11:30 AM PST.
— Shan Berries, Founder, Mamaberries Foundation and Shades by Shan
The Mamaberries Nonprofit Foundation is a charitable organization passionately dedicated to supporting single-parent families in need. With over 65 families assisted, the foundation's impact is undeniable – in 2024, the goal is to triple that number with a $100,000 contribution.. To bring even more excitement to today's event, Shan Berries, Founder of The Momaberries Foundation and Shades by Shan, will be onsite to present the well-deserved award personally. The Mamaberries Nonprofit Foundation will currently match up to $10,000 this week for Giving Tuesday. For contributions, use the following donation link: CLICK HERE.
“Growing up with a single mother gave me a unique perspective on the immense sacrifices single parents make for their children. That's why the mission of the Mamaberries Foundation is to support these heroes during the holiday season means so much to me. It's a personal connection that drives us to give back and make a difference in their lives.” - Shan Berries, Founder, Mamaberries Foundation and Shades by Shan
Shan's experience growing up with a single mother has given her a deep appreciation for the sacrifices and hard work single parents make daily to support their children. She wants to make it her mission to support these true heroes. To help these individuals raise the next generation, Shan created her 501c3, The MamaBerries Nonprofit Foundation. A portion of the proceeds from Shades by Shan sales contributes to the foundation's mission. Shan believes that together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of these families.
ABOUT MAMABERRIES NONPROFIT FOUNDATION:
The Mamaberries Nonprofit Foundation is a charity that aims to provide support and assistance to single-parent families in need. It was founded with the belief that every family deserves equal opportunities and access to resources, regardless of their financial situation or family structure. The organization has assisted more than 65 families to date and aims to triple this impact next year through a $100,000 monetary donation.
ABOUT SHADES BY SHAN:
Shades By Shan, a San Francisco-based, impact-driven cosmetics company launched in June 2018, is committed to making a positive difference. Inspired by her experience growing up with a single mother, Shan understands the challenges single parents face in supporting their children. To assist these true heroes, the company allocates a portion of proceeds from each purchase to help single parents in need through their 501(c)(3), The MamaBerries Nonprofit Foundation. You can find Shades by Shan nationwide through Ipsy subscription boxes, BoxyCharm, and 610+ JCPenney Beauty. Despite being a small but mighty team, Shades by Shan takes pride in creating a beautiful impact in the community.
