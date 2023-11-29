Jeff Rector, Award-Winning Actor, Co-Stars in 'Holiday Twist' Hitting Theaters December 1st, 2023

Jeff Rector Sean Astin Kelly Stables Neal McDonough

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeff Rector, an award-winning actor and creator, is set to captivate audiences with his performance in the upcoming holiday blockbuster, "Holiday Twist," opening nationwide December 1st, providing fans the opportunity to experience all of the holiday magic on the big screen.

Rector takes on the role of Vance Jordan, a corporate opportunist, along with an ensemble cast including Sean Astin (Lord of the Rings), Kelly Stables (SuperStore), Neal McDonough (Minority Report), and other stars. This touching film will enchant audiences of all ages with its seasonal heartfelt message. "Holiday Twist" is written, directed, and produced by Stephanie Garvin.

Rector is an accomplished and award-winning writer, director, and producer, having accumulated an impressive 150 television and motion picture credits. Jeff also proudly serves as a voting member of the Television Academy, actively participating in the Emmy Awards selection process and contributing to the acknowledgment of excellence in the television industry.

As the President and Festival Director for the Tarzana International Film Festival, Rector plays a pivotal role in fostering emerging talent within the film world, providing a platform for creative expression. His commitment to the industry extends to his previously elected position on the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission, where he actively contributed to shaping the cultural landscape of the renowned "Media Capitol of the World."

Rector, who is also a best-selling author, has penned his memoir "I Was A Playboy Rabbit: And Other Adventures." available at Amazon. The audio version of the book was released earlier this year and is available on multiple platforms, including Barnes & Noble.

Jeff is currently shooting a new Science Fiction thriller titled "Sideslip," to be released in 2024.

Catch Jeff Rector this weekend, December 3rd, as a celebrity guest at LA Comic Con, taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Check out his acting panel at 11:00 am (Room 408). Additionally, mark your calendars for December 30th for the release of the thrilling horror film "Red Tide Massacre," which he co-stars.

To delve deeper into Jeff Rector's remarkable career, explore further by clicking here: www.jeffrector.com