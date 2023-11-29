Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,498 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,390 in the last 365 days.

Jeff Rector, Award-Winning Actor, Co-Stars in 'Holiday Twist' Hitting Theaters December 1st, 2023

Jeff Rector

Sean Astin

Kelly Stables

Neal McDonough

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeff Rector, an award-winning actor and creator, is set to captivate audiences with his performance in the upcoming holiday blockbuster, "Holiday Twist," opening nationwide December 1st, providing fans the opportunity to experience all of the holiday magic on the big screen.

Rector takes on the role of Vance Jordan, a corporate opportunist, along with an ensemble cast including Sean Astin (Lord of the Rings), Kelly Stables (SuperStore), Neal McDonough (Minority Report), and other stars. This touching film will enchant audiences of all ages with its seasonal heartfelt message. "Holiday Twist" is written, directed, and produced by Stephanie Garvin.

Rector is an accomplished and award-winning writer, director, and producer, having accumulated an impressive 150 television and motion picture credits. Jeff also proudly serves as a voting member of the Television Academy, actively participating in the Emmy Awards selection process and contributing to the acknowledgment of excellence in the television industry.

As the President and Festival Director for the Tarzana International Film Festival, Rector plays a pivotal role in fostering emerging talent within the film world, providing a platform for creative expression. His commitment to the industry extends to his previously elected position on the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission, where he actively contributed to shaping the cultural landscape of the renowned "Media Capitol of the World."

Rector, who is also a best-selling author, has penned his memoir "I Was A Playboy Rabbit: And Other Adventures." available at Amazon. The audio version of the book was released earlier this year and is available on multiple platforms, including Barnes & Noble.

Jeff is currently shooting a new Science Fiction thriller titled "Sideslip," to be released in 2024.

Catch Jeff Rector this weekend, December 3rd, as a celebrity guest at LA Comic Con, taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Check out his acting panel at 11:00 am (Room 408). Additionally, mark your calendars for December 30th for the release of the thrilling horror film "Red Tide Massacre," which he co-stars.

To delve deeper into Jeff Rector's remarkable career, explore further by clicking here: www.jeffrector.com

Amanda Kent
Boundless Media USA
+1 517-377-6624
email us here

You just read:

Jeff Rector, Award-Winning Actor, Co-Stars in 'Holiday Twist' Hitting Theaters December 1st, 2023

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more