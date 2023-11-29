Business Reporter: Employee nudging can also enhance the performance of managers
How AI can address the shortage in leadership coachingLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Achievers talk about how the technology of employee nudging can be leveraged to coach managers. According to the Achievers Workforce Institute’s (AWI) Manager Effectiveness report, 71 per cent of managers don’t receive the support they need from their company to develop their management skills, which can accelerate burnout through overwork and unnecessary levels of stress. While L&D programmes can achieve major transformations in leadership style, nudges in real-time sent to leaders to use technology and their time more effectively will provide support to them on an ongoing basis. There is more to nudges to improve leadership style than pinging managers when an email needs to be urgently answered.
Areas where leadership styles can be improved with nudges include reward and recognition, D&I and employee engagement, among several others. Notifications can remind managers to recognise the good performance of colleagues that they manage, or a bias-detection capability will make them aware of recognition equity gaps. An organisation with a robust network of relationships can be up to three times more resilient and productive than another one where the workforce is not properly integrated. In-person meet-ups and virtual social time designed to replace watercooler moments set up with the help of connection tools can drive a stronger sense of belonging in employees and a more satisfied workforce in general. Achievers’ employee recognition platform has a nudging functionality too and offers a digital catalogue, where users can shop and redeem for the perfect reward with points earned through employer branded recognition programmes.
To learn more about the role nudging tools can play in leadership coaching, read the article.
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
About Achievers
Achievers’ cloud-based and mobile first employee recognition platform is shaped by science, and can boost engagement, commitment, and productivity up to three times to current levels. The platform will help Achievers’ clients to become the employer of choice and fulfil their growth targets. Built on more than 20 years of engagement science leadership, Achievers powers the employee experience of leading brands and culture builders in over 150 countries.
https://www.achievers.com/gb/
