Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,540 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,898 in the last 365 days.

Presidential Family of Scratch-Offs on the Ballot Next Week

Yes, we know about Hamilton; but, he’s on the $10 bill

JACKSON, MISS. – The results are in, and three very stately scratch-offs completing the Presidential family of games will be available for purchase in Mississippi Lottery retailers, starting Dec. 5.

$2 – Jefferson: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.66. Win up to $20,000.

$5 – Lincoln: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.49. Win up to $100,000.

$10 – Hamilton: Approximate overall odds are: 1:3.84. Win up to $200,000.

(No. Hamilton was never president but calling it the “Three Presidents and another Founding Father Who Happened to Become the First Secretary of the Treasury” just doesn’t have a ring to it.)

The three new scratch-offs will join the Mississippi Lottery’s latest $20 scratch-off, featuring President Jackson and a newsworthy top prize of $1 million.

These games also provide players an additional chance to win the top prize by entering their non-winning tickets into a 2nd Chance promotional drawing. Visit mslottery.com/secondchance.

###

You just read:

Presidential Family of Scratch-Offs on the Ballot Next Week

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more