The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria is accredited in Turkmenistan

28 November 2023

On November 27, 2023, the Chairman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan D.Gulmanova accepted credentials from the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria to Turkmenistan Amar Belani.

On behalf of the head of state, the head of the Parliament congratulated the Ambassador on the start of his diplomatic mission in our country and wished him success.

During the meeting, the Ambassador was introduced to the key directions of the state strategy of Turkmenistan, the main goals of the ongoing large-scale reforms, and the achievements achieved in various fields.

The parties also discussed issues of establishing inter-parliamentary relations.

The importance of intensifying mutually beneficial cooperation was noted both in a bilateral format and within the framework of international organizations, primarily the UN.

