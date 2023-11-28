28 November 2023

About the telephone conversation between the President of Turkmenistan and the special representative of the President of the United States

On November 27, 2023, a telephone conversation took place between President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the Special Representative of the President of the United States of America for climate change John Kerry.

During the conversation, the parties discussed issues related to preparations for the upcoming COP-28 Conference in Dubai, climate issues, in particular, interaction between Turkmenistan and the United States in the field of reducing methane emissions into the atmosphere and the possibility of legally consolidating cooperation in this area.

Noting the importance of Turkmenistan’s ongoing work to combat climate change with an emphasis on reducing methane emissions into the atmosphere, John Kerry put forward a number of specific proposals in this direction.

The President of Turkmenistan and the special representative of the President of the United States stated that global environmental challenges pose new tasks for the states of the world, primarily related to the modernization of national plans and strategies, including modern standards for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

As noted, Turkmenistan actively participates in the implementation of international initiatives and agreements in this area, and also takes specific measures to implement relevant conventions and treaties at the national level.

During the negotiations, it was also emphasized that during the COP-26 Conference, our country expressed support for the Global Methane Commitment initiative and is interested in its detailed study. In this regard, the priority positions of Turkmenistan on this issue were announced.