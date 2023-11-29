Hamilton - Pyramid Europe Names Aaron Greenman Chief Development Officer
Our management services continue to expand throughout the continent, and we expect Aaron – with his experience, achievements and reputation in the industry – will accelerate that activity”LONDON, ENGLAND, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hamilton-Pyramid Europe, a leading European hotel management and advisory platform owned by Boston-based Pyramid Global Hospitality, today confirmed the appointment of Aaron Greenman as Chief Development Officer - Europe. He previously served as Executive Vice President, Investments & Real Estate for Auro Hotels in New York and Executive Vice President, Acquisitions & Development - EMEA for Interstate Hotels & Resorts (now Aimbridge Hospitality). In his new position, Greenman will be based in London and responsible for spearheading Hamilton-Pyramid Europe’s growing hotel management business development initiatives in Europe.
Aaron joins an existing strong team of business development professionals at Hamilton-Pyramid Europe led by Tobi Weissinger, Partner; Eric Reidy, Vice President; and Tiziano Scarapicchia, Director.
“Our management services continue to expand throughout the continent, and we expect Aaron – with his experience, achievements and reputation in the industry – will accelerate that activity,” said Frank Croston, Hamilton-Pyramid Europe’s CEO. “The strengthening of our regional business development presence will improve our overall visibility and prospective client relationships and better convey the highly qualified operating resources we believe make us unique.”
Prior to the positions noted above, Greenman was based in New Delhi as Chief Operating Officer for JHM International, a hotel owner, real estate developer, and education sector developer with operations in India. Previous to his time in India, he was based in Nairobi and Managing Director of AFEX Group, where he was responsible for 600 employees in various locations throughout Kenya, South Sudan and other locations in East Africa. Earlier in his career, Greenman was a Senior Manager in real estate advisory services for Ernst and Young LLP, based in Boston and Miami. He earned a master’s degree in Hospitality from Cornell University School of Hotel Administration and a bachelor’s degree from Amherst College.
“As third party management continues to gain favor as an optimal solution for driving value across the European hotel sector, Aaron will play a key role as we take our strategy there to the next level,” said Warren Fields, CEO at Pyramid Global Hospitality. “We think our excellent reputation – born out of a two-decade track record of delivering value to our hotel owner clients – continues to position us well as a management services provider to the continent’s most sophisticated owners and investors.”
Hamilton-Pyramid Europe is a leading, full-service hotel management and co-investment platform focused on providing unparalleled expertise to hotel owners throughout Europe. Headquartered in London, with satellite offices across Europe, Hamilton has a growing portfolio of managed and asset managed hotel properties across the region.
Their comprehensive hospitality solution includes hotel management, asset management, project management and development, and acquisition and advisory services, all provided by a unique pan-European team of industry specialists. As part of Pyramid Global Hospitality, Hamilton has global coverage and unrivalled industry and market knowledge. For further information, please visit www.hamiltonpyramid.com and www.pyramidglobal.com.
