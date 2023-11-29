BiB Exchange Takes the Leap in Crypto Asset Management

Header Banner 2nd Page

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BiB Exchange, a fast-growing digital assets trading platform, launches Easy Earn, a flex-term crypto financial product that is designed for the masses. The innovative financial product aims to cater to varying investment preferences and risk appetites, while offering a seamless and user-friendly experience to investors.

The 2023 volatile market has presented significant challenges for crypto investors, making the need for passive income solutions even more pronounced. Easy Earn completes the broader suite of crypto asset management on the Exchange, as it offers a reliable avenue for users to leverage their crypto holdings.

Easy Earn is an open-ended, principal guaranteed crypto product with the advantages of fixed daily interest, stable earnings, auto-subscription, deposit and withdrawal at any time. For instance, Easy Earn offers a stable 2.19% APR with USDT staked on the platform. Easy Earn simultaneously earns interest for users with their spare crypto, while also providing users with extra daily interest during their fund confirmation waiting period.

Highlights of BiB Exchange’s Easy Earn:

Fixed-interest financial product without risking principal loss.

Supports 24/7 subscription and redemption.

Uses 2 crediting methods: T+0 and T+1.

Supports USDT, BTC and ETH.

BiB Exchange provides spot trading for a wide range of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Dogecoin, as well as futures trading for advanced traders.

The Easy Earn launch builds on the platform’s technological growth and expansion plans, following its regional office launch in Singapore and its Platinum sponsorship for the Token 2049 event this year. Aligned with its goal for popularising digital assets, BiB Exchange has dedicated its efforts to cultivating a service-oriented business approach, emphasising user experience over the commercialization and monetization of cryptocurrencies.

Looking ahead, BiB Exchange is committed to making cryptocurrency trading more accessible and practical for a wider audience by exploring real-life applications of blockchain technology in various payment situations.

About BiB Exchange

Launched in 2021, BiB Exchange is a premier digital asset trading platform that holds dual MSB licences and is currently preparing to attain its Payment Services Act (PSA) licence. With operations across 30 countries in the Asia Pacific region, the platform provides a wide range of trading solutions and services, and aims to deliver a holistic trading experience for novice to expert traders. At present, BiB Exchange offers 115 trading pairs of popular cryptocurrencies. BiB Exchange is in the process of gaining global compliance by 2025, through proper licensure and regulatory accreditation to establish secure and compliant digital asset trading operations worldwide.

https://www.bibvip.com