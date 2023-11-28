Impact for SDGs Takes Stage at COP 28, Spearheading Global Climate Leadership
COP28 offers an unparalleled chance to sculpt the legal terrain in the realm of climate change... guaranteeing the rights of the most vulnerable.”LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COP28's Business Philanthropy and Climate Forum provides a unique opportunity for top decision-makers worldwide to collectively enhance ambition, evaluate progress, and ensure accountability. Impact-for-SDGs will actively participate in this crucial moment. The CEO-level global gathering unites philanthropists and business leaders, leveraging their expertise and resources for accelerated results in climate and nature action. With esteemed partners like IFC, OECD netFWD, WEF, ADB, AFC, BMGF, IDB Invest, WBCSD, and XPRIZE, the Forum serves as a pivotal catalyst for steering the world towards sustainability.
Notably present is Mr. Mark Carney, a driving force as UN Special Envoy for Climate Action & Finance and Co-Chair of the Glasgow Finance Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), also holding the position of Chair at Brookfield Asset Management. Adding depth to the conversation are key figures such as Mr. Nick Studer, President & CEO of Oliver Wyman, and Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), bringing valuable insights at the intersection of business and global trade.
Eminent leaders, including Mr. Brian Moynihan, visionary Chairman & CEO of Bank of America, and Baroness Patricia Scotland, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations, underscore a steadfast commitment to international cooperation and shaping the climate discourse.
The influential guest list extends to philanthropists and technology trailblazers like Mr. Tony Elumelu, Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, and Ms. Ruth Porat, President & CIO; CFO of Alphabet & Google. The roster includes prominent leaders such as Mr. Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank Group, and the impactful Mr. Bill Gates, Co-chair and Board Member of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, influencing global financial landscapes.
Renowned personalities contributing to the dialogue include Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin, UN Special Envoy on Financing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and Sir Chris Hohn, the Co-Founder & Chair of The Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF). Mr. Peter Bakker, President of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), and Mr. Bob Moritz, the Global Chair of PwC, provide strategic perspectives on sustainable business practices.
Health and finance sectors find representation in Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), and Ms. Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction & Development (EBRD), and Mr. Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, Executive Director & CEO of Temasek Holdings.
Corporate leaders shaping discussions include Mr. Andrew Steer, President & CEO of the Bezos Earth Fund, Mr. Bill Anderson, CEO of Bayer, and Ms. Anousheh Ansari, CEO of XPRIZE. Humanitarian and sustainable business practices are championed by Mr. David Miliband, President & CEO of the International Rescue Committee, and Mr. Grant Reid, Chair of the Sustainable Markets Initiative Agribusiness Taskforce and former CEO of Mars Incorporated.
The energy sector is aptly represented by Mr. Andrew Steer, CEO of the Bezos Earth Fund, Mr. Jesper Brodin, CEO of Ingka Group, IKEA, and Mr. Aliko Dangote, President & CEO of Dangote Industries Ltd. Innovation and financial acumen find expression in Ms. Hala Hanna, Executive Director of MIT Solve, and Mr. Peter R. Orszag, CEO of Lazard.
The Honourable John F. Kerry, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate at the U.S. Department of State, lends weight to the discussions. Environmental advocacy resonates in H.E. Razan Al Mubarak, President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and UN Climate Change High-Level Champion. Completing this extraordinary lineup is Mr. Allen Blue, Co-Founder of LinkedIn, and Mr. Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), adding an essential organizational perspective. Together, this assembly forms a powerhouse of collective knowledge and commitment, heralding ground-breaking initiatives and strategic collaborations at COP28.
Nisaa Jetha, Founder of Impact-for-SDGs & Global Impact Strategist remarks:
“COP28 stands on the brink of becoming a transformative milestone, igniting a crucial juncture in international law. It offers an unparalleled chance to sculpt the legal terrain in the realm of climate change, guaranteeing that the rights of the most vulnerable—small island states and communities—are not only acknowledged but firmly integrated into the expansive framework of international law. This moment is about more than just policies; it's about safeguarding the futures of those who bear the brunt of environmental challenges.”
Nisaa Jetha, representing Impact-for-SDGs, is slated to contribute her at the COP28 panel on "Healthy Cities, Climate Finance & Resilience" at the Humanitarian Hub. Alongside esteemed panellists like Harris Eyre, a distinguished Fellow at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy, and the Deputy Lord Mayor for Kampala, the discussion will delve into crucial intersections of global challenges and solutions guided by Gareth Presch, CEO & Founder of the World Health Innovation Summit.
Impact-for-SDGs has been selected to participate in several high-level panels, addressing crucial issues such as food and water security, indigenous biodiversity rights, and climate resilience alongside next-generation philanthropists and institutions.
IMPACT -FOR-SDGs
Impact-for-SDGs (IFS) is a global platform that furthers the alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) across diverse spheres, including the intricate landscape of investment management, prominent corporate entities, and esteemed family offices. IFS operates through a strategic framework, orchestrating high-level convenings and with select advisory mandates to steer transformative action and foster a collective commitment to achieving the UNSDGs on a global scale.
THE UNITED NATIONS SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS
The Sustainable Development Goals are a collection of 17 interlinked objectives designed to serve as a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet.
