LiveHire and TAPFIN secure Fortune 100 client to provide Direct Sourcing solution
LiveHire (ASX:LVH)MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LiveHire, the leading enterprise-grade direct sourcing technology globally, is proud to announce a momentous milestone in collaboration with Talent Solutions TAPFIN, top managed service provider (MSP) dedicated to the innovation and delivery of integrated workforce management solutions worldwide and part of the ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) family of brands. The partnership has culminated in the signing of a Fortune 100 medical device and healthcare leader as a flagship client. With approximately US$700 million in contingent labor total spend, the client is embracing a solution that will redefine their talent acquisition dynamics, starting with a comprehensive focus on Professional, IT, and Admin/Clerical roles within the United States. The scope will extend to include Light Industrial skill sets and multiple regions worldwide.
This marks the third significant deal since LiveHire and TAPFIN signed their master services agreement, with LiveHire as primary partner for direct sourcing solutions to TAPFIN’s global clients.
“The union of LiveHire's cutting-edge technology and TAPFIN and ManpowerGroup's unrivaled expertise has paved the way for a transformative approach to talent acquisition, further proven by the signing of our 3rd Fortune 500 client. The client’s decision to engage in this partnership underscores their shared commitment to innovation, efficiency and excellence in transforming contingent recruitment,” says Amy Doyle, Global Leader Talent Solutions at TAPFIN.
LiveHire and TAPFIN launched their partnership with the signing of a Fortune 100 global sports manufacturer and retailer with approximately US$800 million in contingent labor total spend. LiveHire’s Direct Sourcing and Total Talent Acquisition platform was chosen through a competitive process by both the client and TAPFIN based on LiveHire’s robust and proven track record for delivering outcomes at scale.
LiveHire and TAPFIN furthered the partnership by signing their second deal, a Fortune 500 oil and gas service provider. This solution has paced ahead of schedule, delivering highly engaged contingent staff, at speed, while honoring and leveraging the client’s employment brand.
“Our third Fortune 500 client with TAPFIN is a pivotal moment in our journey together to revolutionize direct sourcing,” says Christy Forest, LiveHire CEO. “The collaboration demonstrates our commitment to deliver transformative solutions at scale. With more than $1B in contingent labor spend pumping through LiveHire’s platform, plus countless examples of total talent hiring and 200+ clients worldwide, we are the most proven and loved technology by candidates, curators and clients alike. Our G2 and Capterra scores tell the story we are most proud of. We are so excited and grateful to TAPFIN and our clients who entrust us with their vision for talent agility and transformation - it is our passion to deliver the outcomes that help them achieve this goal.”
LiveHire and TAPFIN come together to provide thought leadership and key results in a recent webinar, "5 Truths About Direct Sourcing: Insights from MSP, Technology and Delivery Teams." The webinar brings multiple perspectives from initial program setup and critical path to scale, to the technology that drives outcomes, on-brand engagement and real-life case studies from Fortune 500 clients.
About LiveHire
LiveHire is a leading global recruitment and contingent direct sourcing platform, known for enabling clients to attract and engage both direct hires and contingent workers to deliver Total Talent and Direct Sourcing solutions. LiveHire offers an award-winning candidate experience and provides talent-on-demand through its unique talent pooling and 2-way text messaging functionality, having successfully enabled end-to-end recruitment from sourcing through to hire of diverse workforces for over 200 clients across 20 verticals globally. With dozens of positive reviews and a stellar 4.5-star rating on G2, LiveHire is trusted by organizations worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.g2.com/products/livehire/reviews.
Find us here, www.livehire.com.
ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP
ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing, and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis, and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 70 countries and territories and has done so for 75 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity – as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality, and Disability, and in 2023 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 14th time – all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.
For more information, visit www.manpowergroup.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram.
ABOUT TAPFIN
TAPFIN is a leading managed service provider (MSP) dedicated to the innovation and delivery of integrated workforce management solutions worldwide. TAPFIN's customized, scalable MSP solutions for contingent and project-based spend are instrumental in driving process, performance, and productivity improvements across the client organization, while providing visibility, predictability, risk mitigation and overall cost reduction. Part of Talent Solutions, the outsourced services offering from ManpowerGroup, TAPFIN offers a complete suite of workforce management solutions that fully leverages a blend of global expertise and local knowledge.
For more information, visit www.tapfin.com.
Karen Bowness
LiveHire
