LiveHire Recognized as a Market Leader in Ardent Partners’ 2023 Digital Staffing Technology Advisor Rankings
Direct sourcing powerhouse, LiveHire, secures top honors as "Market Leader" in Ardent Partners' highly regarded 2023 Digital Staffing Technology Advisor report.
LiveHire (ASX:LVH)MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LiveHire, the world's foremost direct sourcing platform, has achieved the remarkable distinction of being recognized as a "Market Leader" in Ardent Partners' prestigious 2023 Digital Staffing Technology Advisor report. Backed by over a decade of innovation, real-time automation, and the most extensive client network and impact stories amongst direct sourcing platforms, LiveHire stands as a beacon of excellence in the talent acquisition industry.
In a swiftly transforming digital staffing landscape, direct sourcing has emerged as a game-changing strategy, delivering unmatched savings, robust talent pipelines, and an exceptional candidate and hiring manager experience. With its establishment in 2011, LiveHire has solidified its position as the most proven and mature direct sourcing platform in the market, partnering with over 200 global clients and consistently redefining talent acquisition and extended workforce solutions.
LiveHire's sterling reputation is further bolstered by its stellar ratings on G2, a leading peer-to-peer business software review platform. With high rankings from real users, LiveHire's G2 ratings reflect the platform's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value and tangible results to a diverse array of clients and their brands.
97% of hires across all LiveHire clients come from their built communities, highlighting LiveHire's humanized experience for the candidate and reduced reliance on external sources after a thoughtful initial launch of all digital gateways and referral channels. And with the recent addition of Shift Scheduling, LiveHire now offers agile shift management and rapid redeployment, directly addressing the requirements of workers engaged in shifts and short-term assignments.
“LiveHire is considered a direct sourcing pioneer and continues its incredible track record of global success, innovation, and dedication to progressive talent technology,” said Christopher J. Dwyer, SVP of Research at Ardent Partners and author of the new study. “Its total talent offerings and dynamic suite of solutions transcend traditional talent acquisition paradigms and not only enable businesses to navigate the transformative shifts in workforce demands with agility, but also create a future where organizations and talent converge seamlessly.”
According to Christy Forest, CEO of LiveHire, "We are thrilled to be recognized as a 'Market Leader' by Ardent Partners. This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our team and the exceptional value we bring to our clients. As the most proven solution in the market for Direct Sourcing and Total Talent, we are committed to driving innovation, enhancing candidate experiences, and revolutionizing talent acquisition strategies."
Unrivaled Strengths
Proven Industry Success: LiveHire's track record as the industry's most proven direct sourcing platform is underscored by its strong delivery of client outcomes for over 200 global organizations, each benefitting from transformative solutions.
G2 High Ratings: LiveHire's glowing ratings on G2, a testament to its impact and user satisfaction, solidify the platform's standing as an industry leader.
Innovative Brand Attraction: The platform's ingenious brand attraction tools magnify clients' cultural and brand elements across touchpoints, ensuring a cohesive experience for candidates and hiring managers alike.
Seamless Integration: LiveHire's integration with major HR and workforce technology platforms demonstrates its pioneering spirit and seamless compatibility with leading systems.
Unparalleled Analytics and Intelligence: LiveHire's advanced talent analytics and intelligence capabilities empower users to harness real-time data for strategic decision-making.
Proven Ability to Deliver Total Talent: The platform’s enterprise-grade solution takes a holistic approach to engaging external candidates, contingent workers, internal staff and alumni.
LiveHire's recognition in Ardent Partners' 2023 Digital Staffing Technology Advisor report cements its status as a vanguard in the direct sourcing space. With a history of proven success and a future rooted in innovation, LiveHire is well-equipped to redefine talent acquisition and extended workforce strategies.
About LiveHire
LiveHire is the provider of a globally leading recruitment and direct sourcing platform - enabling clients to attract and engage both direct hires and contingent workers to deliver innovative hiring solutions. LiveHire offers an award-winning candidate experience and provides talent-on-demand through its unique talent pooling and two-way text messaging functionality, having successfully enabled end-to-end recruitment from sourcing through to hire of diverse workforces for over 200 clients across 20 verticals globally. For more information, visit www.livehire.com/us.
