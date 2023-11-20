LiveHire Announces Seamless Integration with Beeline's Vendor Management System (VMS)
LiveHire (ASX:LVH)MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LiveHire, a global direct sourcing and total talent platform, is pleased to announce a new integration with Beeline’s Extended Workforce Platform. This strategic partnership combines LiveHire's talent sourcing and engagement capabilities with Beeline's powerful vendor management system (VMS), enabling organizations to revolutionize their contingent workforce management strategies.
LiveHire's innovative platform is designed to help organizations build and nurture their talent pools, providing a more agile and efficient approach to managing both direct hires and contingent workers. Beeline's Extended Workforce Platform, a prominent player in the vendor management space, offers robust solutions for managing external talent, optimizing costs, and ensuring compliance.
The LiveHire integration with Beeline offers an end-to-end solution, seamlessly covering the entire process from job requisition to job offer, all within the LiveHire platform. This powerful combination of LiveHire and Beeline's technologies enables users to engage with top talent and accelerate the hiring process. LiveHire's acclaimed platform provides access to predictive talent pooling for high-priority roles, allowing customers to reduce their time-to-hire, expedite project completion, and swiftly cultivate a dynamic and responsive talent community.
LiveHire and Beeline’s integrated solution will be launched in 2024 with a Fortune 100 global sports manufacturer and retailer that spends approximately $800 million per annum on contingent hiring, globally. The integration of LiveHire with Beeline's VMS will enable clients to:
1. Launch Contingent Direct Sourcing Solutions: Organizations can leverage LiveHire and Beeline to source, engage and hire contingent workers more quickly and cost effectively.
2. Enhance Talent Engagement: LiveHire's advanced candidate relationship management tools allow for better engagement with talent, improving the overall hiring experience.
3. Optimize Costs and Compliance: Beeline's VMS ensures cost control and compliance in managing contingent workers, providing transparency and accountability.
4. Boost Agility: With LiveHire and Beeline's combined solution, businesses can respond more quickly to changing market conditions and workforce needs.
5. Leverage Data-Driven Insights: Access to data and analytics will provide actionable insights to make informed workforce decisions.
Christy Forest, CEO of LiveHire, expressed excitement about the partnership: "We are thrilled to collaborate with Beeline in our mission to revolutionize talent acquisition and workforce management. This integration will give our clients the tools they need to navigate the evolving world of work more effectively."
"Direct sourcing is a great way for our clients to manage the 'talent triangle' of right cost, quality, and speed," said Brian Hoffmeyer, SVP Market Strategies, Beeline. "The partnership with LiveHire provides Beeline clients with a streamlined option to manage their private talent communities with a provider that offers a robust and user-friendly platform.”
About LiveHire
LiveHire is a leading global recruitment and contingent direct sourcing platform, known for enabling clients to attract and engage both direct hires and contingent workers to deliver Total Talent and Direct Sourcing solutions. LiveHire offers an award-winning candidate experience and provides talent-on-demand through its unique talent pooling and 2-way text messaging functionality, having successfully enabled end-to-end recruitment from sourcing through to hire of diverse workforces for over 200 clients across 20 verticals globally. With dozens of positive reviews and a stellar 4.5-star rating on G2, LiveHire is trusted by organizations worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.g2.com/products/livehire/reviews.
Find us here, www.livehire.com.
About Beeline
For over 20 years, Beeline has empowered businesses worldwide to drive competitive advantages with their extended workforce. Beeline Extended Workforce Platform gives companies the visibility needed to mitigate risk, achieve cost savings, and meet dynamic business needs.
With tailored solutions that solely focus on the complexities of the extended workforce, clients leverage Beeline products that fit their unique requirements. Through thousands of integrations, clients can connect their extended workforce data from all technology stacks, including major procurement and HR systems.
Join the list of renowned brands benefiting from Beeline’s deeply seasoned experts, collaborative innovation, and industry-leading partner network. Explore more at beeline.com.
