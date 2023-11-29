Revolutionizing Cannabis Packaging: ActionPac Unveils MINI420; Another Game-Changing Automated Solution Joins The Fleet

ActionPac MINI420 - Precision. Control. User-friendly. Compact.

Precision Weighing, Bud Blending, and Fully Automated Packaging - The MINI420 Redefines Excellence in Cannabis Packaging Solutions

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the industry trailblazer, developing cannabis specific tech for automated packaging, ActionPac announces the launch of the MINI420(tm), a new addition to their innovative 420 fleet. Engineered to address industry pain points, the MINI420 provides an affordable, entry-level scale system ideal for small buds and ground flower, ensuring high accuracy.

Jason Satnick, Director of Engineering at ActionPac, emphasized, "Engineering the MINI420 was about pushing the envelope in precision, control and user-friendly design within a compact framework. We meticulously calibrated this system to handle the delicate intricacies of cannabis packaging needs, ensuring an unprecedented level of accuracy and consistency”.

With its compact footprint, the MINI420 is perfect for small spaces, offering unmatched efficiency, precision, and product integrity at a fraction of the cost of other bud scales. More than just a packaging solution, the MINI420 is a strategic investment that:

- Amplifies Productivity: Realizing up to 900% more productive than hand-packaging.

- Prevents Shrinkage: Retaining up to $5 million in lost retail revenue annually and saving $300k in monthly wholesale costs.

- Reduces Repetitive Tasks: By doing the work of 9 humans, it enables employees to focus on higher-value tasks.

- Maintains Transparency: Saving ~1.9 hours per batch on data collection.

The MINI420 is a patent pending linear net-weigh scale that ensures high accuracy (+/- 3% worst case) with 1 mg resolution. It comes in three variations, catering to different applications:

- Single Lane: Ground flower (Shake) only, ~6-10/min; semi-automated

- Double Lane: Ground flower (Shake) only, up to 20/min; semi or fully automated

- Double Lane: Ground flower (Shake & Small Buds), up to 20/min; semi or fully automated

Amelia T. Dishion, ActionPac CXO, remarked, "With the MINI420, we're demonstrating our ongoing commitment to engineering excellence. This machine isn't just about setting new standards; it's about directly addressing the evolving needs of our customers. We're merging precision, adaptability, and efficiency in practical, innovative ways to help our clients achieve their goals and succeed in a competitive market."

Backed by ActionPac's courtesy lifetime support and superior craftsmanship, the MINI420(tm) is a testament to the company's dedication to revolutionizing the automated packaging industry.

For more information or to schedule a demonstration, visit www.actionpacusa.com. If you’re attending the MJBizCon show, be sure to visit the ActionPac Booth, #3430 for a demo of the MINI420.

About ActionPac:

With over four decades of experience, ActionPac is a family-owned leader in the automated packaging industry, recognized for engineering its solutions in the USA. Catering to over 7,000 customers globally, the company excels in Filling, Bagging, Wrapping, Capping, Weighing, Labeling, and Sealing, ensuring efficiency, accuracy, and speed while upholding the highest quality standards. Trusted across various sectors including cannabis, psychedelics, food, coffee, pet food, agriculture, powders, supplements and pharmaceuticals, ActionPac's innovative approach and turnkey solutions continue to redefine industry standards, underscoring their commitment to excellence in automated packaging.

Media Contact:

ActionPac Launches MINI420