The Arcview Group and CannabizTeam Form Strategic Partnership

Pooling expertise to support cannabis companies growth and ability to thrive.

Strategic partnership combines Arcview Management Consulting’s deep consulting expertise with CannabizTeam’s industry-leading staffing services

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Arcview Management Consulting (AMC), a division of The Arcview Group, and CannabizTeam, the premier staffing firm exclusively focused on the cannabis industry, today announced a strategic partnership that combines AMC’s consulting practice areas with CannabizTeam’s industry-leading staffing services.

According to MJBiz, combined U.S. medical and recreational cannabis sales could reach $33.6 billion by the end of 2023, which has spurred an increasing number of new cannabis businesses to be formed. Based on Cannabiz Media’s database, a total of 9,853 cultivation, retail/dispensary and manufacturing licenses were issued nationwide in 2022 alone.

The AMC-CannabizTeam strategic partnership is designed to help cannabis businesses succeed and scale. It provides CannabizTeam’s clients with access to AMC’s consulting services, which include license application support, business plan and investor deck development, fractional chief strategy officer and chief marketing officer work, brand expansion and business liquidation advice.

The partnership also provides AMC clients with discounted access to CannabizTeam’s executive search and executive-temporary search services to help them build winning teams. AMC will also rely on CannabizTeam to provide consultants and fractional executives required for its consulting engagements.

AMC and CannabizTeam have also created new consulting services around recruiting and team building that includes new licensee staffing requirement assessment, new licensee team review, new licensee comp review and cannabis industry education for outsider-c-level executives.

“We are excited to work with Liesl and CannabizTeam because companies succeed or fail largely based on the quality of their talent,” said The Arcview Group CEO Jeffrey Finkle. “This will be an outstanding partnership that will give startups and growth-stage clients access to expert guidance finding and selecting full-time and fractional executives who will help their businesses grow and thrive.”

“A number of clients have asked us to not only help them find consultants and fractional executives to support their projects, but also manage those projects,” said CannabizTeam Founder and CEO Liesl Bernard. “To help our clients, we’ve been searching for a strategic partner with expertise consulting in the cannabis industry that complements our services. We couldn’t have found a better partner in Arcview Management Consulting, and are thrilled about our partnership.”

Arcview Management Consulting is a global management firm within The Arcview Group's ecosystem, which leverages a deep history in cannabis and hemp to help companies succeed and scale in the industry. The company helps some of the largest brands in the world navigate global cannabis and hemp markets with a broad array of services designed to maximize potential market opportunities while mitigating risk. Learn more at https://arcviewconsulting.com.

For over 13 years, The Arcview Group continues to be a trusted global leader and nexus for investors, companies, entrepreneurs, money-managers, and community, providing a broad spectrum of programs and services to the industry: Arcview Ventures, Arcview Collective Fund, Arcview Capital, Arcview Management Consulting and Arcview Marketing Services. Find out more at https://arcviewgroup.com.

CannabizTeam Worldwide is the world's premier Executive Search and Staffing firm focused exclusively on the cannabis industry. Founded by internationally acclaimed executive recruiter Liesl Bernard in 2016 to fill a massive need for quality talent in the legal cannabis industry, our CannabizTeam Direct and CannabizTeam On-Demand divisions have staffing offices in Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Phoenix and San Diego. CannabizTeam Direct places exceptional full-time talent in all cannabis verticals, including Cultivation, Extraction, Testing, Manufacturing, Retail, Compliance, and C-suite roles. CannabizTeam On-Demand makes hiring temporary staff or consultants fast and easy: we handle all background checks, payroll, workers compensation, and administrative costs so our clients can focus on growing their businesses. For more information regarding CannabizTeam Worldwide, please visit our website www.cannabizteam.com.