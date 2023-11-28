Industry Veteran Mike Garcia Takes the Helm as CRO at ActionPac, Paving the Way for Unprecedented Growth

Mike Garcia, Chief Revenue Officer

Leveraging Decades of Innovation and Poising for Exponential Global Expansion

Mike's appointment as CRO at ActionPac is a testament to our commitment to growth and excellence and aligns perfectly with our vision for the future.” — Amelia Dishion, CXO of ActionPac

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ActionPac, a leading name in the automated packaging industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Garcia as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Mike brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the team, and his addition is expected to play a pivotal role in catapulting ActionPac forward.

In his new role, Mike will lead the sales team and direct the revenue strategy for ActionPac, capitalizing on his unique combination of skills and experience. His entrepreneurial spirit extends beyond the cannabis industry, encompassing successful ventures in both the cannabis and food service sectors, demonstrating his capacity to innovate and navigate diverse market landscapes.

"Mike's appointment as Chief Revenue Officer at ActionPac is a testament to our commitment to growth and excellence and aligns perfectly with our vision for the future”, shares Amelia Dishion, CXO of ActionPac. “He brings a wealth of industry experience to ActionPac, and we're all excited to have him on board.”

Before joining ActionPac, Mike co-founded Highlanders Distribution and played a fundamental role in building the sales, operations, and finance team from the ground up. His visionary leadership led the company through a successful acquisition in 2019, further showcasing his ability to drive growth and success.

Johnathan Cantalupo, Senior VP Sales and 26 year ActionPac team member says, "From a sales perspective, Mike's presence is a game-changer. His fresh strategic approach to revenue will empower us to better serve our customers and drive exponential growth of our solutions."

As ActionPac advances its global reach and reshapes the packaging industry, Mike's appointment as Chief Revenue Officer signifies the company's commitment to leveraging innovation, visionary leadership, and decades of expertise. With his guidance, ActionPac is primed for a future characterized by growth, innovation, and an unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction. Mike's vision, experience, and passion for excellence make him an exceptional addition to the ActionPac team as they prepare to make a significant impact at MJBizCon 2023 and beyond.

For more information or to schedule a demonstration, visit www.actionpacusa.com. If you’re attending the MJBizCon show, be sure to visit the ActionPac Booth, #3430 for a demo and to meet Mike Garcia.

About ActionPac:

With over four decades of experience, ActionPac is a family-owned leader in the automated packaging industry, recognized for engineering its solutions in the USA. Catering to over 7,000 customers globally, the company excels in Filling, Bagging, Wrapping, Capping, Weighing, Labeling, and Sealing, ensuring efficiency, accuracy, and speed while upholding the highest quality standards. Trusted across various sectors including cannabis, psychedelics, food, coffee, pet food, agriculture, powders, supplements and pharmaceuticals, ActionPac's innovative approach and turnkey solutions continue to redefine industry standards, underscoring their commitment to excellence in automated packaging.

Media Contact:

Carolyn Matthies

Chief Marketing Officer

C: 949-547-0645