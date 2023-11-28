Alice & Bob selects OVHcloud to launch Felis, the first quantum emulator predicting the behavior of logical qubits

Alice & Bob makes its quantum emulator Felis publicly available through the OVHcloud Public Cloud universe

Felis enables users to tune error rates along the path to scalable quantum computing and abstracts error correction to simplify quantum algorithm testing

Felis is an exciting addition to OVHcloud’s growing inventory of quantum emulators and a significant step forward for the thriving French quantum industry” — Miroslaw Klaba, OVHcloud R&D Director